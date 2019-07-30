Rare Infrastructure LTD Boosted Its Transcanada (TRP) Position by $303,776; As Thor Inds (THO) Market Valuation Declined, Horan Capital Management Increased Stake by $1.51 Million

Horan Capital Management increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 46.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management bought 24,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,645 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78M, up from 52,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $57.99. About 75,537 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 39.24% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.67% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au lntersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 08/03/2018 – Thor Mining to Concentrate Resources on Three Key Projects; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON COMPANY’S INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM PTY LTD; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING – US DEPARTMENT OF INTERIOR CONFIRMED THAT TUNGSTEN, PRIMARY RESOURCE MINERAL AT PILOT MOUNTAIN, IS INCLUDED IN FINAL LIST OF CRITICAL MINERALS; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – THOR MINING TO FOCUS ENTIRELY ON STRATEGIC TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 09/05/2018 – Thor Announces Preliminary Earnings Release Date; 15/03/2018 – Thor Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 30/05/2018 – Thor Announces Final Date for Earnings Release; 22/04/2018 – “Infinity War” stands to benefit from a string of surprisingly strong Marvel Studios hits, including “Black Panther” and “Thor: Ragnarok.”

Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd bought 6,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 226,909 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.20 million, up from 220,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $49.11. About 210,945 shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 9.00% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 09/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA VP SAMANTHA STUART SPEAKS AT BNEF SUMMIT IN N.Y; 19/03/2018 – TransCanada Expects No Material Fincl Impact From Proposed Tax Actions by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; 23/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – UNIT FILED APPLICATION WITH NATIONAL ENERGY BOARD FOR APPROVAL OF NEGOTIATED SETTLEMENT WITH CUSTOMERS, OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES; 13/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – OPEN SEASON WILL COMMENCE ON APRIL 13, 2018 AND WILL CLOSE AT 12 P.M. MT ON MAY 7, 2018; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXEC SAYS IF LNG CANADA GOES AHEAD, MOST SPENDING ON COASTAL GAS LINK PIPELINE TO BE IN 2021, 2022; 13/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON FOR TRANSPORTATION SERVICE AGREEMENTS OF CRUDE OIL ON MARKETLINK FROM CUSHING TO MARKETS IN U.S. GULF COAST; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Board of Director Election Results; 20/03/2018 – TransCanada Chips Away at Alberta Natural Gas Pipeline Shortage; 09/04/2018 – TransCanada Places Sundre Crossover Project in Service; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS, EACH OF FOLLOWING 11 NOMINEES WERE ELECTED AS DIRECTORS OF TRANSCANADA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edge Wealth Mgmt Lc stated it has 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Moreover, Duncker Streett And has 0% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Hgk Asset Mgmt owns 0.14% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 7,404 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 0.21% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 58,168 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) owns 4,585 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Stifel Fincl, Missouri-based fund reported 107,398 shares. North Carolina-based Piedmont Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 8,575 shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 6,200 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 3,744 shares. Alexandria Lc holds 0.61% or 67,395 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cambridge Inv Rech has 0% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 7,899 shares. Meeder Asset Management holds 0% or 305 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Lc holds 0.02% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) or 7,802 shares.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Terraform Pwr Inc by 372,178 shares to 1.83M shares, valued at $25.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) by 8,523 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,764 shares, and cut its stake in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI).

