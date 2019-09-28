Rare Infrastructure LTD Boosted Its Position in Cheniere Energy (LNG) by $54.75 Million; Menta Capital Stake In Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Was Lifted

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 55.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 7,494 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 20,984 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $952,000, up from 13,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $50.22. About 11.20M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS: FDA ACCEPTS SNDA FOR CABOMETYX; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 16/04/2018 – Anyone think this $MRK $BMY showdown isn’t intense?; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FDA ACTION DATE FOR FURTHER REGULATION ON THE SBLA IS JULY 10, 2018; 26/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) and Avastin (Bevacizumab) Plus Carboplatin and; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 09/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 4/9/2018, 7:45 PM; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 27/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe

Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 77.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd bought 805,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 1.84M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $126.24M, up from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $63.14. About 962,757 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET-PERFORM; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Makes Positive Final Investment Decision on Train 3 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 06/03/2018 – Exclusive – Cheniere preps debt for next LNG train; 22/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CHENIERE CORPUS CHRISTI’S Ba3 RATING; OUTLOOK C; 22/03/2018 – Cheniere Faces Ruling on Gas Leak U.S. Sees as `Serious Hazard’; 23/04/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal by end June; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 14/05/2018 – Mice That Roar: Small Nations Eat Up LNG Glut at Bargain Prices; 23/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 23 (Table); 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Is Said to Seek $6.4 Billion in Debt for Next LNG Wave

More important recent Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Todayâ€™s Trading Environment – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com published article titled: “Cheniere and EOG Resources Announce Long-Term Gas Supply Agreements – Business Wire”, Businesswire.com published: “Cheniere Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results and Reconfirms Full Year 2019 Guidance – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) was released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Houston LNG exporter to seek $1.5B in debt funding – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold LNG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 225.76 million shares or 0.36% less from 226.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zacks Invest Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 19,153 shares. Advent International Ma invested in 1.06M shares or 3.2% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Geode Mngmt Ltd stated it has 2.19 million shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 351,467 shares. Hennessy Advisors reported 2.21% stake. Icahn Carl C reported 21.59M shares. Moreover, American Grp Inc has 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 2,762 shares. 28,320 are held by Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corporation. Edge Wealth Mgmt Lc invested in 0% or 120 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia reported 876,360 shares stake. 128,782 were accumulated by Barclays Public Limited Co. Artemis Management Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 13,879 shares. Money Management Limited Company reported 25,385 shares.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 822,187 shares to 2.11 million shares, valued at $48.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) by 895,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,041 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on September 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Reports Positive CHMP Recommendation Approval of Opdivo (nivolumab) Flat Dosing Schedule – StreetInsider.com” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Amgen’s Spending Billions to Buy This 1 Drug; Plus Heart Disease Has a New Enemy – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blue Cap invested in 13,070 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Moore Mgmt Lp has 112,915 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Godsey And Gibb Assoc holds 4,762 shares. 9,922 are owned by Farmers Trust Company. Ballentine Limited Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 31,695 shares. Argent has 66,408 shares. Lateef Investment Limited Partnership reported 7,800 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Com, a Japan-based fund reported 101,890 shares. Knott David M reported 27,080 shares. Cannell Peter B Company holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 418,361 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Liability holds 15,374 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) stated it has 4,330 shares. Kanawha Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.43% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). King Wealth, a New York-based fund reported 10,655 shares. 1,720 were accumulated by Botty Ltd Co.