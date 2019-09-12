Rare Infrastructure LTD Boosted Its Dominion Energy (D) Holding by $39.40 Million; Meeder Asset Management Has Upped Its Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) as Shares Declined

Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 33.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd bought 511,694 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 2.05M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $158.58M, up from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $78.08. About 566,406 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $3,466 MLN VS $3,384 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Dominion Energy/SCANA Merger Could Boost South Carolina Economy by $18.7 Billion; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – SCG: ” … slashing the nuclear charges, even temporarily, could cause Dominion Energy to drop its $14.6 billion offer to buy SCANA. Dominion CEO Thomas Farrell threatened to do just that earlier Wednesday if the Senate passed a rate cut; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – SEES OPERATING EPS TO GROW AT COMPOUNDED ANNUAL RATE OF 6-8% FROM 2017 TO 2020; 28/03/2018 – Dominion Energy’s IDR Affirmed at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 28/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Dominion Energy Rtgs Unafctd By Equity Issuance; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: STILL CONFIDENT ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE MOVES FORWARD; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REAFFIRMS EARNINGS AND DIVIDEND GUIDANCE

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 11.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc bought 4,513 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 45,024 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.26M, up from 40,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $173.16. About 177,791 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 30/05/2018 – CRISPR, VERTEX CITES INDA FOR SICKLE CELL DISEASE TREATMENT; 04/05/2018 – Watchdog says Vertex cystic fibrosis drugs are not cost effective, but company calls analysis a ‘sham’; 30/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS VERTEX AEROSPACE SERVICES CORPORATION OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘B’; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS 76c; 03/04/2018 – Vertex Tech Promises Joy of Fast Flight – Metres Above Sea; 01/05/2018 – L3 TO SELL VERTEX AEROSPACE FOR $540M IN CASH; 06/04/2018 – STAT Plus: New York panel to review Vertex pricing in first test of new law; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Initiates Phase 3 Studies of VX-445, Tezacaftor and Ivacaftor as a Triple Combination Regimen for People with Cystic; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics and Vertex Provide Update on FDA Review of Investigational New Drug Application for CTX001 for the Treatmen; 11/05/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP – LENDERS AGREED TO PROVIDE CO WITH $70 MLN SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES FOR A THREE-YEAR TERM

