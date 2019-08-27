Rapid7 Inc. (RPD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Telaria Inc. (NYSE:TLRA)

Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) and Telaria Inc. (NYSE:TLRA) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid7 Inc. 53 9.37 N/A -1.08 0.00 Telaria Inc. 7 7.78 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Rapid7 Inc. and Telaria Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Rapid7 Inc. and Telaria Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid7 Inc. 0.00% -60% -10.3% Telaria Inc. 0.00% -11.7% -4.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.19 beta indicates that Rapid7 Inc. is 19.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Telaria Inc. is 67.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.67 beta.

Liquidity

Rapid7 Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Telaria Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. Rapid7 Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Telaria Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Rapid7 Inc. and Telaria Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid7 Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Telaria Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Rapid7 Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 12.79% and an $61.29 consensus target price. Competitively Telaria Inc. has an average target price of $9, with potential downside of -10.80%. Based on the results shown earlier, Rapid7 Inc. is looking more favorable than Telaria Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Rapid7 Inc. and Telaria Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.9% and 94.4% respectively. Rapid7 Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.8%. Comparatively, 2.8% are Telaria Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rapid7 Inc. -6.06% 4.91% 15.61% 57.08% 120.15% 94.64% Telaria Inc. 6.16% 7.71% 12.66% 155.52% 121.92% 196.7%

For the past year Rapid7 Inc. has weaker performance than Telaria Inc.

Summary

Telaria Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Rapid7 Inc.

Rapid7, Inc. provides security data and analytics solutions that enable organizations to implement an analytics-driven approach to cyber security and IT operations. It offers threat exposure management solutions, including Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their exposure to cyber risk; Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution; and AppSpider, an application security testing solution. The company also provides incident detection and response solutions, such as InsightIDR, a cloud based offering for incident detection and response; Managed Detection and Response, a managed service, which provides customers with attacker behavior analytics, machine learning algorithms, and threat intelligence to hunt attackers; and incident response services that provide customers with access to security experts and experience. In addition, it offers Logentries, a cloud-based solution for collecting, searching, visualizing, and analyzing log data, as well as enables organizations to store and search data; and InsightOps, an IT operations solution to centralize machine data from organizationsÂ’ IT environments for operational awareness and control. Further, the company provides security advisory services, such as cyber security maturity assessment, incident response program development, security program development, Virtual CISO, IoT security, and threat modeling services. It offers its products through a combination of perpetual and term software licenses, cloud-based subscriptions, and managed services. The company serves clients in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, education, real estate, transportation, government, and professional services industries through sales teams, and indirect channel partner relationships in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Rapid7, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Telaria, Inc. provides online video advertising services for buyers and sellers of video advertisements in the United States. The companyÂ’s technology optimizes performance of video ad campaigns across various screens, including computers, smartphones, tablets, and connected TVs; analyzes video content; detects viewer and system attributes; and leverages its repository of stored and integrated third-party data. It also provides Tremor Video DSP, a customizable user interface that allows buyers to manage the execution of campaigns on a programmatic basis; and Tremor Video SSP, which offers tools to manage supply hierarchies and demand tiers, and real-time reports that allows sellers to monitor bidding activity on their inventory. The company was formerly known as Tremor Video, Inc. and changed its name to Telaria, Inc. in September 2017. Telaria, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.