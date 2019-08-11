Rapid7 Inc. (RPD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)

Both Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) and Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid7 Inc. 52 9.84 N/A -1.08 0.00 Talend S.A. 43 5.33 N/A -1.59 0.00

In table 1 we can see Rapid7 Inc. and Talend S.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) and Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid7 Inc. 0.00% -60% -10.3% Talend S.A. 0.00% -185.9% -23.2%

Liquidity

Rapid7 Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Talend S.A. are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Rapid7 Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Talend S.A.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Rapid7 Inc. and Talend S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid7 Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Talend S.A. 1 0 1 2.50

$61.29 is Rapid7 Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 7.41%. Talend S.A. on the other hand boasts of a $52 consensus price target and a 31.91% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Talend S.A. seems more appealing than Rapid7 Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Rapid7 Inc. and Talend S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 93.9% and 88.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.8% of Rapid7 Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.7% of Talend S.A. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rapid7 Inc. -6.06% 4.91% 15.61% 57.08% 120.15% 94.64% Talend S.A. -3.47% -14% -32.84% -8.53% -44.19% -11.52%

For the past year Rapid7 Inc. had bullish trend while Talend S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

Rapid7 Inc. beats Talend S.A. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Rapid7, Inc. provides security data and analytics solutions that enable organizations to implement an analytics-driven approach to cyber security and IT operations. It offers threat exposure management solutions, including Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their exposure to cyber risk; Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution; and AppSpider, an application security testing solution. The company also provides incident detection and response solutions, such as InsightIDR, a cloud based offering for incident detection and response; Managed Detection and Response, a managed service, which provides customers with attacker behavior analytics, machine learning algorithms, and threat intelligence to hunt attackers; and incident response services that provide customers with access to security experts and experience. In addition, it offers Logentries, a cloud-based solution for collecting, searching, visualizing, and analyzing log data, as well as enables organizations to store and search data; and InsightOps, an IT operations solution to centralize machine data from organizationsÂ’ IT environments for operational awareness and control. Further, the company provides security advisory services, such as cyber security maturity assessment, incident response program development, security program development, Virtual CISO, IoT security, and threat modeling services. It offers its products through a combination of perpetual and term software licenses, cloud-based subscriptions, and managed services. The company serves clients in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, education, real estate, transportation, government, and professional services industries through sales teams, and indirect channel partner relationships in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Rapid7, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Talend S.A. provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers. The companyÂ’s Talend Data Fabric platform includes data integration, big data integration, application integration, master data management, cloud integration, and self-service data preparation products. It also provides technical support; and consulting and training services. The company sells its products directly to customers through sales force, as well as indirectly through value added channel partners and resellers in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Suresnes, France. Talend S.A. is a subsidiary of Talend Inc.