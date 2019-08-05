Rapid7 Inc. (RPD)’s Financial Results Comparing With StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) and StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid7 Inc. 51 9.56 N/A -1.08 0.00 StoneCo Ltd. 30 0.00 N/A 0.63 55.75

Table 1 highlights Rapid7 Inc. and StoneCo Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid7 Inc. 0.00% -60% -10.3% StoneCo Ltd. 0.00% 15.5% 4.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Rapid7 Inc. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival StoneCo Ltd. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. StoneCo Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Rapid7 Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Rapid7 Inc. and StoneCo Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid7 Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 StoneCo Ltd. 1 0 3 2.75

The consensus price target of Rapid7 Inc. is $61.29, with potential upside of 9.04%. Competitively the consensus price target of StoneCo Ltd. is $33, which is potential -5.66% downside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Rapid7 Inc. is looking more favorable than StoneCo Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 93.9% of Rapid7 Inc. shares and 77% of StoneCo Ltd. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.8% of Rapid7 Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 26.68% of StoneCo Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rapid7 Inc. -6.06% 4.91% 15.61% 57.08% 120.15% 94.64% StoneCo Ltd. 5.1% 21.23% 29.67% 63.14% 0% 89.86%

For the past year Rapid7 Inc. was more bullish than StoneCo Ltd.

Rapid7, Inc. provides security data and analytics solutions that enable organizations to implement an analytics-driven approach to cyber security and IT operations. It offers threat exposure management solutions, including Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their exposure to cyber risk; Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution; and AppSpider, an application security testing solution. The company also provides incident detection and response solutions, such as InsightIDR, a cloud based offering for incident detection and response; Managed Detection and Response, a managed service, which provides customers with attacker behavior analytics, machine learning algorithms, and threat intelligence to hunt attackers; and incident response services that provide customers with access to security experts and experience. In addition, it offers Logentries, a cloud-based solution for collecting, searching, visualizing, and analyzing log data, as well as enables organizations to store and search data; and InsightOps, an IT operations solution to centralize machine data from organizationsÂ’ IT environments for operational awareness and control. Further, the company provides security advisory services, such as cyber security maturity assessment, incident response program development, security program development, Virtual CISO, IoT security, and threat modeling services. It offers its products through a combination of perpetual and term software licenses, cloud-based subscriptions, and managed services. The company serves clients in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, education, real estate, transportation, government, and professional services industries through sales teams, and indirect channel partner relationships in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Rapid7, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors. As of June 30, 2018, the company served approximately 200,000 clients, which included digital, and brick-and-mortar merchants, primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and 95 integrated partners, such as global payment service providers, digital marketplaces, and integrated software vendors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.