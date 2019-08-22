Rapid7 Inc. (RPD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

As Application Software businesses, Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) and Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid7 Inc. 53 9.38 N/A -1.08 0.00 Stamps.com Inc. 74 2.43 N/A 7.33 6.51

In table 1 we can see Rapid7 Inc. and Stamps.com Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid7 Inc. 0.00% -60% -10.3% Stamps.com Inc. 0.00% 22.1% 16.4%

Risk & Volatility

Rapid7 Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 19.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.19 beta. From a competition point of view, Stamps.com Inc. has a 1.25 beta which is 25.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Rapid7 Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Stamps.com Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than .

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Rapid7 Inc. and Stamps.com Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid7 Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Stamps.com Inc. 1 1 1 2.33

The upside potential is 12.60% for Rapid7 Inc. with average target price of $61.29. On the other hand, Stamps.com Inc.’s potential downside is -0.12% and its average target price is $64.5. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Rapid7 Inc. seems more appealing than Stamps.com Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Rapid7 Inc. and Stamps.com Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.9% and 0% respectively. Rapid7 Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Stamps.com Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rapid7 Inc. -6.06% 4.91% 15.61% 57.08% 120.15% 94.64% Stamps.com Inc. 0.36% 5.76% -43.62% -73.74% -81.8% -69.32%

For the past year Rapid7 Inc. has 94.64% stronger performance while Stamps.com Inc. has -69.32% weaker performance.

Summary

Stamps.com Inc. beats Rapid7 Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Rapid7, Inc. provides security data and analytics solutions that enable organizations to implement an analytics-driven approach to cyber security and IT operations. It offers threat exposure management solutions, including Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their exposure to cyber risk; Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution; and AppSpider, an application security testing solution. The company also provides incident detection and response solutions, such as InsightIDR, a cloud based offering for incident detection and response; Managed Detection and Response, a managed service, which provides customers with attacker behavior analytics, machine learning algorithms, and threat intelligence to hunt attackers; and incident response services that provide customers with access to security experts and experience. In addition, it offers Logentries, a cloud-based solution for collecting, searching, visualizing, and analyzing log data, as well as enables organizations to store and search data; and InsightOps, an IT operations solution to centralize machine data from organizationsÂ’ IT environments for operational awareness and control. Further, the company provides security advisory services, such as cyber security maturity assessment, incident response program development, security program development, Virtual CISO, IoT security, and threat modeling services. It offers its products through a combination of perpetual and term software licenses, cloud-based subscriptions, and managed services. The company serves clients in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, education, real estate, transportation, government, and professional services industries through sales teams, and indirect channel partner relationships in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Rapid7, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Stamps.com Inc. provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others. The companyÂ’s USPS mailing and shipping solutions enable users to print electronic postage directly onto envelopes, plain paper, or labels using personal computer, printer, and Internet connection. It also provides multi carrier shipping solutions under the ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands; mailing and shipping integration solutions comprising electronic postage for transactions to partners who manage the front-end process; branded insurance to insure mails or packages; and international postage solutions. In addition, the company offers customized postage solutions under the PhotoStamps and PictureItPostage brand names, which allow consumers to turn digital photos, designs, or images into USPS-approved postage; and sells NetStamps labels, DYMO Stamp labels, shipping labels, other mailing labels, dedicated postage printers, scales, and other mailing and shipping-focused office supplies through its mailing and shipping supplies stores. It serves individuals, small businesses, home offices, medium-size businesses, large enterprises, e-commerce merchants, and warehouse shippers. The company was formerly known as StampMaster, Inc. and changed its name to Stamps.com Inc. in December 1998. Stamps.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.