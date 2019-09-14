Rapid7 Inc. (RPD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pluralsight Inc. (NASDAQ:PS)

Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) and Pluralsight Inc. (NASDAQ:PS), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid7 Inc. 54 8.56 N/A -1.08 0.00 Pluralsight Inc. 28 8.60 N/A -3.95 0.00

In table 1 we can see Rapid7 Inc. and Pluralsight Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Rapid7 Inc. and Pluralsight Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid7 Inc. 0.00% -60% -10.3% Pluralsight Inc. 0.00% -190.6% -43.4%

Liquidity

Rapid7 Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Pluralsight Inc. which has a 3.8 Current Ratio and a 3.8 Quick Ratio. Pluralsight Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Rapid7 Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Rapid7 Inc. and Pluralsight Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid7 Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Pluralsight Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

$61.29 is Rapid7 Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 23.39%. Competitively Pluralsight Inc. has an average target price of $27.25, with potential upside of 61.72%. Based on the results shown earlier, Pluralsight Inc. is looking more favorable than Rapid7 Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Rapid7 Inc. and Pluralsight Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.9% and 95.5% respectively. Insiders owned 2.8% of Rapid7 Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Pluralsight Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rapid7 Inc. -6.06% 4.91% 15.61% 57.08% 120.15% 94.64% Pluralsight Inc. 1.12% -0.94% -13.16% 7.35% 36.4% 30.32%

For the past year Rapid7 Inc. has stronger performance than Pluralsight Inc.

Summary

Rapid7 Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Pluralsight Inc.

Rapid7, Inc. provides security data and analytics solutions that enable organizations to implement an analytics-driven approach to cyber security and IT operations. It offers threat exposure management solutions, including Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their exposure to cyber risk; Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution; and AppSpider, an application security testing solution. The company also provides incident detection and response solutions, such as InsightIDR, a cloud based offering for incident detection and response; Managed Detection and Response, a managed service, which provides customers with attacker behavior analytics, machine learning algorithms, and threat intelligence to hunt attackers; and incident response services that provide customers with access to security experts and experience. In addition, it offers Logentries, a cloud-based solution for collecting, searching, visualizing, and analyzing log data, as well as enables organizations to store and search data; and InsightOps, an IT operations solution to centralize machine data from organizationsÂ’ IT environments for operational awareness and control. Further, the company provides security advisory services, such as cyber security maturity assessment, incident response program development, security program development, Virtual CISO, IoT security, and threat modeling services. It offers its products through a combination of perpetual and term software licenses, cloud-based subscriptions, and managed services. The company serves clients in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, education, real estate, transportation, government, and professional services industries through sales teams, and indirect channel partner relationships in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Rapid7, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Pluralsight, Inc. operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,700 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data. The company's learning platform also provides Learning Paths that are curated to take users through a set of courses designed to help them master a particular subject area based on either an assessment or a user's goals; and business analytics tools, which enable business customers to evaluate the technology skills of their teams, align learning to key business objectives, determine the usage of platform, examine trends in skill development, and quantify the impact of platform on their business. It serves individuals and business customers. Pluralsight, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Farmington, Utah.