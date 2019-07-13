Rapid7 Inc. (RPD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX)

We are comparing Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) and Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid7 Inc. 48 11.53 N/A -1.08 0.00 Open Text Corporation 38 3.97 N/A 1.02 39.22

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Rapid7 Inc. and Open Text Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid7 Inc. 0.00% -60% -10.3% Open Text Corporation 0.00% 7.3% 3.6%

Risk & Volatility

Rapid7 Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 20.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.2 beta. In other hand, Open Text Corporation has beta of 0.52 which is 48.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Rapid7 Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Open Text Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Rapid7 Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Open Text Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Rapid7 Inc. and Open Text Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid7 Inc. 0 0 7 3.00 Open Text Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -12.92% for Rapid7 Inc. with consensus target price of $54.71.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 89.9% of Rapid7 Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 77.8% of Open Text Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.7% of Rapid7 Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.3% of Open Text Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rapid7 Inc. -0.65% 0.23% 12.99% 49.83% 73.28% 66.94% Open Text Corporation -0.77% 3.42% 7.74% 20.82% 15.27% 22.48%

For the past year Rapid7 Inc. was more bullish than Open Text Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Rapid7 Inc. beats Open Text Corporation.

Rapid7, Inc. provides security data and analytics solutions that enable organizations to implement an analytics-driven approach to cyber security and IT operations. It offers threat exposure management solutions, including Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their exposure to cyber risk; Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution; and AppSpider, an application security testing solution. The company also provides incident detection and response solutions, such as InsightIDR, a cloud based offering for incident detection and response; Managed Detection and Response, a managed service, which provides customers with attacker behavior analytics, machine learning algorithms, and threat intelligence to hunt attackers; and incident response services that provide customers with access to security experts and experience. In addition, it offers Logentries, a cloud-based solution for collecting, searching, visualizing, and analyzing log data, as well as enables organizations to store and search data; and InsightOps, an IT operations solution to centralize machine data from organizationsÂ’ IT environments for operational awareness and control. Further, the company provides security advisory services, such as cyber security maturity assessment, incident response program development, security program development, Virtual CISO, IoT security, and threat modeling services. It offers its products through a combination of perpetual and term software licenses, cloud-based subscriptions, and managed services. The company serves clients in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, education, real estate, transportation, government, and professional services industries through sales teams, and indirect channel partner relationships in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Rapid7, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services that assist organizations in finding, utilizing, and sharing business information from various devices. The company offers content solutions that provide content and records management, archiving, and email management and capture solutions, as well as Core, a software as a service based multi-tenant cloud solution; business process management for analyzing, automating, monitoring, and optimizing structured business processes; and customer experience management products, which offer Web content management, digital asset management, customer communications management, social software, and portal. Its products also include business network solutions comprising business-to-business integration, fax solutions, and secure messaging; analytics solutions, including embedded reporting and visualization, and big data analysis; and discovery solutions consisting of search, semantic navigation, and auto classification, as well as InfoFusion to deal with the issue of Â‘information silosÂ’ resulting from disconnected information sources across the enterprise. In addition, the company provides customer support programs that include access to software upgrades, a knowledge base, discussions, product information, and an online mechanism to post and review trouble tickets. Further, it offers professional services, such as consulting and learning services relating for the implementation, training, and integration of its product offerings into the customerÂ’s systems; and cloud services that allow its customers to make use of its OpenText software, services, and content over Internet enabled networks. The company serves organizations, mid-market companies, and government agencies worldwide. It has strategic partnerships with SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Accenture plc, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and others. Open Text Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.