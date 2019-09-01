Rapid7 Inc. (RPD)’s Financial Results Comparing With OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) and OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid7 Inc. 53 9.13 N/A -1.08 0.00 OneSpan Inc. 16 2.38 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Rapid7 Inc. and OneSpan Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Rapid7 Inc. and OneSpan Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid7 Inc. 0.00% -60% -10.3% OneSpan Inc. 0.00% 1.5% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

Rapid7 Inc.’s 1.19 beta indicates that its volatility is 19.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. OneSpan Inc.’s 2.12 beta is the reason why it is 112.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Rapid7 Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor OneSpan Inc. are 2.5 and 2.3 respectively. OneSpan Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Rapid7 Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Rapid7 Inc. and OneSpan Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid7 Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 OneSpan Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Rapid7 Inc.’s consensus price target is $61.29, while its potential upside is 14.16%. Competitively OneSpan Inc. has a consensus price target of $19.5, with potential upside of 44.44%. The data provided earlier shows that OneSpan Inc. appears more favorable than Rapid7 Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 93.9% of Rapid7 Inc. shares and 68% of OneSpan Inc. shares. 2.8% are Rapid7 Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 16.4% of OneSpan Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rapid7 Inc. -6.06% 4.91% 15.61% 57.08% 120.15% 94.64% OneSpan Inc. -8.05% 4.43% -20.02% 2.09% -14.13% 12.9%

For the past year Rapid7 Inc. has stronger performance than OneSpan Inc.

Summary

OneSpan Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Rapid7 Inc.

Rapid7, Inc. provides security data and analytics solutions that enable organizations to implement an analytics-driven approach to cyber security and IT operations. It offers threat exposure management solutions, including Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their exposure to cyber risk; Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution; and AppSpider, an application security testing solution. The company also provides incident detection and response solutions, such as InsightIDR, a cloud based offering for incident detection and response; Managed Detection and Response, a managed service, which provides customers with attacker behavior analytics, machine learning algorithms, and threat intelligence to hunt attackers; and incident response services that provide customers with access to security experts and experience. In addition, it offers Logentries, a cloud-based solution for collecting, searching, visualizing, and analyzing log data, as well as enables organizations to store and search data; and InsightOps, an IT operations solution to centralize machine data from organizationsÂ’ IT environments for operational awareness and control. Further, the company provides security advisory services, such as cyber security maturity assessment, incident response program development, security program development, Virtual CISO, IoT security, and threat modeling services. It offers its products through a combination of perpetual and term software licenses, cloud-based subscriptions, and managed services. The company serves clients in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, education, real estate, transportation, government, and professional services industries through sales teams, and indirect channel partner relationships in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Rapid7, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

OneSpan Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. It enables financial institutions and other organizations to succeed by making bold advances in their digital transformation. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators that balance the need for stronger mobile application security; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit, which allows application developers to natively integrate security features; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps. It also provides eSignLive eSignature solutions; and eSignLive eVault Manager, a Web-based platform that provides mortgage lenders, auto financers, equipment lessors, and other financial services organizations the means to store, assign, and service electronic mortgage notes, and secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers VACMAN solutions; DIGIPASS hardware authenticators to support authentication and digital signatures for applications running on desktop PCs, laptops, tablets, and smart phones; and IDENTIKEY Authentication Server, an authentication server that supports the deployment, use, and administration of DIGIPASS strong user authentication. It sells its solutions through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, systems integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as VASCO Data Security International, Inc. and changed its name to OneSpan Inc. in May 2018. OneSpan Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.