Rapid7 Inc. (RPD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid7 Inc. 52 9.84 N/A -1.08 0.00 Immersion Corporation 8 8.11 N/A -0.86 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid7 Inc. 0.00% -60% -10.3% Immersion Corporation 0.00% -27% -17.9%

Risk and Volatility

Rapid7 Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 19.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.19 beta. Immersion Corporation’s 1.15 beta is the reason why it is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Rapid7 Inc. is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, Immersion Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5.1 while its Quick Ratio is 5.1. Immersion Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Rapid7 Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid7 Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Immersion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Rapid7 Inc. is $61.29, with potential upside of 7.41%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Rapid7 Inc. and Immersion Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 93.9% and 82% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.8% of Rapid7 Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1% are Immersion Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rapid7 Inc. -6.06% 4.91% 15.61% 57.08% 120.15% 94.64% Immersion Corporation 4.82% 5.93% -15.19% -15.37% -43.97% -10.27%

Summary

Rapid7, Inc. provides security data and analytics solutions that enable organizations to implement an analytics-driven approach to cyber security and IT operations. It offers threat exposure management solutions, including Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their exposure to cyber risk; Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution; and AppSpider, an application security testing solution. The company also provides incident detection and response solutions, such as InsightIDR, a cloud based offering for incident detection and response; Managed Detection and Response, a managed service, which provides customers with attacker behavior analytics, machine learning algorithms, and threat intelligence to hunt attackers; and incident response services that provide customers with access to security experts and experience. In addition, it offers Logentries, a cloud-based solution for collecting, searching, visualizing, and analyzing log data, as well as enables organizations to store and search data; and InsightOps, an IT operations solution to centralize machine data from organizationsÂ’ IT environments for operational awareness and control. Further, the company provides security advisory services, such as cyber security maturity assessment, incident response program development, security program development, Virtual CISO, IoT security, and threat modeling services. It offers its products through a combination of perpetual and term software licenses, cloud-based subscriptions, and managed services. The company serves clients in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, education, real estate, transportation, government, and professional services industries through sales teams, and indirect channel partner relationships in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Rapid7, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium toolkits that enable original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers to add customized haptic technologies to their own branded devices and other products. It also provides TouchSense Software Development Kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in mobile content, including games, ads, and video. In addition, the company offers TouchSense Ads that consists of mobile video advertisements from brand advertisers that have been enabled to playback with haptic effects on Android mobile devices; and TouchSense Force, which comprises design tools, APIs, reference designs, and firmware for the PC/Console gaming/virtual reality markets. In addition, the company licenses its patents to implement the licensed software to customers. Further, it provides engineering and integration services, design kits for prototyping, authoring tools, application programming interfaces, and platform independent solutions. The company offers its products to mobile communications, wearables, and consumer electronics; console and PC gaming; automotive; and medical markets. Immersion Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.