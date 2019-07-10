Rapid7 Inc. (RPD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI)

Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid7 Inc. 47 11.09 N/A -1.08 0.00 Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 6 0.64 N/A 0.02 275.00

Profitability

Table 2 shows Rapid7 Inc. and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid7 Inc. 0.00% -60% -10.3% Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Rapid7 Inc. is 20.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.2. In other hand, Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. has beta of 1.16 which is 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.5 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rapid7 Inc. Its rival Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Rapid7 Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Rapid7 Inc. and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid7 Inc. 0 0 7 3.00 Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Rapid7 Inc.’s consensus price target is $54.71, while its potential downside is -9.48%. Competitively the consensus price target of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. is $7.5, which is potential 51.21% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than Rapid7 Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Rapid7 Inc. and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89.9% and 91.7%. About 2.7% of Rapid7 Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.7% of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rapid7 Inc. -0.65% 0.23% 12.99% 49.83% 73.28% 66.94% Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. -3.88% -26.67% -33.47% -42.71% -45% -25.56%

For the past year Rapid7 Inc. had bullish trend while Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Rapid7, Inc. provides security data and analytics solutions that enable organizations to implement an analytics-driven approach to cyber security and IT operations. It offers threat exposure management solutions, including Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their exposure to cyber risk; Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution; and AppSpider, an application security testing solution. The company also provides incident detection and response solutions, such as InsightIDR, a cloud based offering for incident detection and response; Managed Detection and Response, a managed service, which provides customers with attacker behavior analytics, machine learning algorithms, and threat intelligence to hunt attackers; and incident response services that provide customers with access to security experts and experience. In addition, it offers Logentries, a cloud-based solution for collecting, searching, visualizing, and analyzing log data, as well as enables organizations to store and search data; and InsightOps, an IT operations solution to centralize machine data from organizationsÂ’ IT environments for operational awareness and control. Further, the company provides security advisory services, such as cyber security maturity assessment, incident response program development, security program development, Virtual CISO, IoT security, and threat modeling services. It offers its products through a combination of perpetual and term software licenses, cloud-based subscriptions, and managed services. The company serves clients in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, education, real estate, transportation, government, and professional services industries through sales teams, and indirect channel partner relationships in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Rapid7, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses worldwide. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers with varying degrees of technical sophistication to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribersÂ’ Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites to meet their particular business needs, as well as Mojo Marketplace, online marketplace for WordPress themes, plugins, and other digital goods. The company also provides solutions that allow subscribers to have their Websites rendered on mobile devices; search engine optimization and marketing solutions; tools and services that enable subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through social networks; and control panels and dashboards that enable subscribers to analyze activity on their Websites, optimize the impact of their Web presence design, and marketing campaigns. In addition, it offers a platform that enables subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through email; email capabilities, including custom mailboxes that reflect a subscriberÂ’s domain name, spam filters, email aliases, and forwarding functionality; products that enable secure and encrypted payments, shopping carts, payment processing and related services, mobile payments, and other forms of e-commerce; platform that creates and manages digital storefront listings through one interface; and professional services. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.