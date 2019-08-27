Rapid7 Inc. (RPD)’s Financial Results Comparing With China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH)

As Application Software businesses, Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) and China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid7 Inc. 53 9.37 N/A -1.08 0.00 China Index Holdings Limited 185 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Rapid7 Inc. and China Index Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Rapid7 Inc. and China Index Holdings Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid7 Inc. 0.00% -60% -10.3% China Index Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Rapid7 Inc. and China Index Holdings Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid7 Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 China Index Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Rapid7 Inc.’s average price target is $61.29, while its potential upside is 12.79%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Rapid7 Inc. and China Index Holdings Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93.9% and 0%. About 2.8% of Rapid7 Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rapid7 Inc. -6.06% 4.91% 15.61% 57.08% 120.15% 94.64% China Index Holdings Limited -2.7% -20% 0% 0% 0% -10%

For the past year Rapid7 Inc. has 94.64% stronger performance while China Index Holdings Limited has -10% weaker performance.

Rapid7, Inc. provides security data and analytics solutions that enable organizations to implement an analytics-driven approach to cyber security and IT operations. It offers threat exposure management solutions, including Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their exposure to cyber risk; Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution; and AppSpider, an application security testing solution. The company also provides incident detection and response solutions, such as InsightIDR, a cloud based offering for incident detection and response; Managed Detection and Response, a managed service, which provides customers with attacker behavior analytics, machine learning algorithms, and threat intelligence to hunt attackers; and incident response services that provide customers with access to security experts and experience. In addition, it offers Logentries, a cloud-based solution for collecting, searching, visualizing, and analyzing log data, as well as enables organizations to store and search data; and InsightOps, an IT operations solution to centralize machine data from organizationsÂ’ IT environments for operational awareness and control. Further, the company provides security advisory services, such as cyber security maturity assessment, incident response program development, security program development, Virtual CISO, IoT security, and threat modeling services. It offers its products through a combination of perpetual and term software licenses, cloud-based subscriptions, and managed services. The company serves clients in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, education, real estate, transportation, government, and professional services industries through sales teams, and indirect channel partner relationships in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Rapid7, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.