Rapid7 Inc. (RPD)’s Financial Results Comparing With AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH)

Both Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) and AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid7 Inc. 50 11.84 N/A -1.08 0.00 AGM Group Holdings Inc. 21 116.75 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Rapid7 Inc. and AGM Group Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid7 Inc. 0.00% -60% -10.3% AGM Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Rapid7 Inc. and AGM Group Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid7 Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 AGM Group Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$56.83 is Rapid7 Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -11.97%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Rapid7 Inc. and AGM Group Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89.9% and 0.49%. Rapid7 Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.7%. Competitively, AGM Group Holdings Inc. has 60.57% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rapid7 Inc. -0.65% 0.23% 12.99% 49.83% 73.28% 66.94% AGM Group Holdings Inc. -8.9% -23.51% -40.41% -58.88% 0% -42.95%

For the past year Rapid7 Inc. had bullish trend while AGM Group Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Rapid7, Inc. provides security data and analytics solutions that enable organizations to implement an analytics-driven approach to cyber security and IT operations. It offers threat exposure management solutions, including Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their exposure to cyber risk; Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution; and AppSpider, an application security testing solution. The company also provides incident detection and response solutions, such as InsightIDR, a cloud based offering for incident detection and response; Managed Detection and Response, a managed service, which provides customers with attacker behavior analytics, machine learning algorithms, and threat intelligence to hunt attackers; and incident response services that provide customers with access to security experts and experience. In addition, it offers Logentries, a cloud-based solution for collecting, searching, visualizing, and analyzing log data, as well as enables organizations to store and search data; and InsightOps, an IT operations solution to centralize machine data from organizationsÂ’ IT environments for operational awareness and control. Further, the company provides security advisory services, such as cyber security maturity assessment, incident response program development, security program development, Virtual CISO, IoT security, and threat modeling services. It offers its products through a combination of perpetual and term software licenses, cloud-based subscriptions, and managed services. The company serves clients in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, education, real estate, transportation, government, and professional services industries through sales teams, and indirect channel partner relationships in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Rapid7, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

AGM Group Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on providing financial technology services to brokers and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. It offers online trading platform application, and computer program technical support and solution service; trading services for foreign exchange, precious metals, and oil spot contracts; and program trading application technology and management services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.