Rapid7, Inc. (RPD) Reaches $45.72 After 4.00% Down Move; State Street (STT) Sellers Decreased By 13.15% Their Shorts

The stock of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.83% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $45.72. Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) has risen 120.15% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending.

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) had a decrease of 13.15% in short interest. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $59.25. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial services and products to institutional investors worldwide. The company has market cap of $22.08 billion. The firm offers investment servicing services and products, including custody; product- and participant-level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager activities outsourcing; and performance, risk, and compliance analytics. It has a 10.74 P/E ratio. It also provides investment management services, such as investment management, investment research, and investment advisory services to firms, public funds, and other sophisticated investors, as well as offers active and passive asset management strategies across equity, fixed-income, and cash asset classes.

More notable recent State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "SPDR® Gold MiniShares Surpasses $1 Billion in Assets – Business Wire" on September 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Wall Street Breakfast: Black Eye For The IPO Market – Seeking Alpha" published on September 27, 2019, Businesswire.com published: "State Street Global Advisors Announces Index and Name Change for SPDR® Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF – Business Wire" on September 26, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering State Street (NYSE:STT), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. State Street has $8400 highest and $5300 lowest target. $62.33’s average target is 5.20% above currents $59.25 stock price. State Street had 14 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 5 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, September 17 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 12 by Raymond James. The stock of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, August 9. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, June 12. The stock of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) earned “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, June 12. On Monday, July 8 the stock rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, August 21 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Monday, July 22 by Raymond James.

Rapid7, Inc. provides security data and analytics solutions that enable organizations to implement an analytics-driven approach to cyber security and IT operations. The company has market cap of $2.23 billion. It offers threat exposure management solutions, including Nexpose, which enables clients to assess and remediate their exposure to cyber risk; Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution; and AppSpider, an application security testing solution. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides incident detection and response solutions, such as InsightIDR, a cloud based offering for incident detection and response; Managed Detection and Response, a managed service, which provides clients with attacker behavior analytics, machine learning algorithms, and threat intelligence to hunt attackers; and incident response services that provide clients with access to security experts and experience.

Among 6 analysts covering Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Rapid7 has $7200 highest and $58 lowest target. $61.67’s average target is 34.89% above currents $45.72 stock price. Rapid7 had 8 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 2. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, April 3. Needham maintained Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) on Monday, July 29 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, April 15.

More notable recent Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) news were published by: Investingnews.com which released: "Mimecast Partners with Rapid7 in Security Integration | INN – Investing News Network" on September 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "Mimecast Announces Integration with Rapid7 Nasdaq:MIME – GlobeNewswire" published on September 25, 2019

Analysts await Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.19 EPS, up 5.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.2 per share. After $-0.20 actual EPS reported by Rapid7, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% EPS growth.