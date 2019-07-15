Rapid7, Inc. (RPD) EPS Estimated At $-0.24; Last Week Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Corus Entertnmnt B (TSE:CJR.B), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Corus Entertnmnt B had 2 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by National Bank Canada. See Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) latest ratings:

24/06/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $8 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Rating: Buy New Target: $7 Maintain

Analysts expect Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) to report $-0.24 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 17.24% from last quarter’s $-0.29 EPS. After having $-0.16 EPS previously, Rapid7, Inc.’s analysts see 50.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $63.06. About 325,717 shares traded. Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) has risen 73.28% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RPD News: 15/05/2018 – Clearbridge Buys New 1.3% Position in Rapid7; 08/05/2018 – RAPID7 1Q REV. $54.5M, EST. $52.2M; 08/05/2018 – RAPID7 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rapid7 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RPD); 09/05/2018 – RAPID7 INC RPD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $30; 13/03/2018 Rapid7 Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk by Existing Stockholders; 09/05/2018 – RAPID7 INC RPD.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $23; 08/05/2018 – RAPID7 INC – SEES FY UNDER ASC 606 NON-GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.55 TO $0.42; 10/05/2018 – Rapid7 Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 09/05/2018 – RAPID7 INC RPD.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $30

Among 6 analysts covering Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Rapid7 had 9 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, January 29 the stock rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) rating on Monday, April 15. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $60 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of RPD in report on Wednesday, April 3 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, April 12. The rating was initiated by Mizuho on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”.

Rapid7, Inc. provides security data and analytics solutions that enable organizations to implement an analytics-driven approach to cyber security and IT operations. The company has market cap of $3.04 billion. It offers threat exposure management solutions, including Nexpose, which enables clients to assess and remediate their exposure to cyber risk; Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution; and AppSpider, an application security testing solution. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides incident detection and response solutions, such as InsightIDR, a cloud based offering for incident detection and response; Managed Detection and Response, a managed service, which provides clients with attacker behavior analytics, machine learning algorithms, and threat intelligence to hunt attackers; and incident response services that provide clients with access to security experts and experience.

