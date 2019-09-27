Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) and Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Contrasting side by side

Both Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) and Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid7 Inc. 53 -2066.96 43.54M -1.08 0.00 Zendesk Inc. 77 5.59 109.26M -1.37 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Rapid7 Inc. and Zendesk Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid7 Inc. 82,119,954.73% -60% -10.3% Zendesk Inc. 141,162,790.70% -35.6% -11.8%

Risk & Volatility

Rapid7 Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 19.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.19 beta. Competitively, Zendesk Inc. is 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.51 beta.

Liquidity

Rapid7 Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Zendesk Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Rapid7 Inc. and Zendesk Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid7 Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Zendesk Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Rapid7 Inc. has an average price target of $61.67, and a 37.93% upside potential. Competitively Zendesk Inc. has an average price target of $95.5, with potential upside of 32.49%. The information presented earlier suggests that Rapid7 Inc. looks more robust than Zendesk Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 93.9% of Rapid7 Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 95.8% of Zendesk Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Rapid7 Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.8%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.7% of Zendesk Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rapid7 Inc. -6.06% 4.91% 15.61% 57.08% 120.15% 94.64% Zendesk Inc. -10.6% -7.79% -1.43% 26.74% 50.45% 43.16%

For the past year Rapid7 Inc. was more bullish than Zendesk Inc.

Summary

Zendesk Inc. beats Rapid7 Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Rapid7, Inc. provides security data and analytics solutions that enable organizations to implement an analytics-driven approach to cyber security and IT operations. It offers threat exposure management solutions, including Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their exposure to cyber risk; Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution; and AppSpider, an application security testing solution. The company also provides incident detection and response solutions, such as InsightIDR, a cloud based offering for incident detection and response; Managed Detection and Response, a managed service, which provides customers with attacker behavior analytics, machine learning algorithms, and threat intelligence to hunt attackers; and incident response services that provide customers with access to security experts and experience. In addition, it offers Logentries, a cloud-based solution for collecting, searching, visualizing, and analyzing log data, as well as enables organizations to store and search data; and InsightOps, an IT operations solution to centralize machine data from organizationsÂ’ IT environments for operational awareness and control. Further, the company provides security advisory services, such as cyber security maturity assessment, incident response program development, security program development, Virtual CISO, IoT security, and threat modeling services. It offers its products through a combination of perpetual and term software licenses, cloud-based subscriptions, and managed services. The company serves clients in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, education, real estate, transportation, government, and professional services industries through sales teams, and indirect channel partner relationships in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Rapid7, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products for organizations. Its flagship product includes Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Help Center, a self-service destination with articles, interactive forums, and community; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization; and Zendesk Connect, a customer intelligence software. It operates in approximately 150 countries and territories. Zendesk, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.