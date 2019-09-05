Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) and Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) and Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid7 Inc. 54 9.23 N/A -1.08 0.00 Smith Micro Software Inc. 4 7.04 N/A -0.05 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Rapid7 Inc. and Smith Micro Software Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Rapid7 Inc. and Smith Micro Software Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid7 Inc. 0.00% -60% -10.3% Smith Micro Software Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -12.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.19 beta means Rapid7 Inc.’s volatility is 19.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Smith Micro Software Inc. has a 0.38 beta which is 62.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Rapid7 Inc. and Smith Micro Software Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid7 Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Smith Micro Software Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Rapid7 Inc. is $61.29, with potential upside of 14.52%. Meanwhile, Smith Micro Software Inc.’s average target price is $5, while its potential downside is -20.89%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Rapid7 Inc. seems more appealing than Smith Micro Software Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 93.9% of Rapid7 Inc. shares and 9.6% of Smith Micro Software Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.8% of Rapid7 Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 15.7% of Smith Micro Software Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rapid7 Inc. -6.06% 4.91% 15.61% 57.08% 120.15% 94.64% Smith Micro Software Inc. 78.27% 92.6% 106.55% 229.12% 141.53% 232.78%

For the past year Rapid7 Inc. has weaker performance than Smith Micro Software Inc.

Summary

Rapid7 Inc. beats Smith Micro Software Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Rapid7, Inc. provides security data and analytics solutions that enable organizations to implement an analytics-driven approach to cyber security and IT operations. It offers threat exposure management solutions, including Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their exposure to cyber risk; Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution; and AppSpider, an application security testing solution. The company also provides incident detection and response solutions, such as InsightIDR, a cloud based offering for incident detection and response; Managed Detection and Response, a managed service, which provides customers with attacker behavior analytics, machine learning algorithms, and threat intelligence to hunt attackers; and incident response services that provide customers with access to security experts and experience. In addition, it offers Logentries, a cloud-based solution for collecting, searching, visualizing, and analyzing log data, as well as enables organizations to store and search data; and InsightOps, an IT operations solution to centralize machine data from organizationsÂ’ IT environments for operational awareness and control. Further, the company provides security advisory services, such as cyber security maturity assessment, incident response program development, security program development, Virtual CISO, IoT security, and threat modeling services. It offers its products through a combination of perpetual and term software licenses, cloud-based subscriptions, and managed services. The company serves clients in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, education, real estate, transportation, government, and professional services industries through sales teams, and indirect channel partner relationships in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Rapid7, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.