Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Comparison side by side

Both Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid7 Inc. 54 8.88 N/A -1.08 0.00 Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 4 1.43 N/A 0.17 20.47

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Rapid7 Inc. and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid7 Inc. 0.00% -60% -10.3% Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Rapid7 Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Rapid7 Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Rapid7 Inc. and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid7 Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Rapid7 Inc.’s average target price is $61.29, while its potential upside is 19.06%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Rapid7 Inc. and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 93.9% and 0% respectively. 2.8% are Rapid7 Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 73.5% of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rapid7 Inc. -6.06% 4.91% 15.61% 57.08% 120.15% 94.64% Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. -3.33% -5.95% -28.1% 0% 0% -32.3%

For the past year Rapid7 Inc. has 94.64% stronger performance while Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. has -32.3% weaker performance.

Summary

Rapid7 Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.

Rapid7, Inc. provides security data and analytics solutions that enable organizations to implement an analytics-driven approach to cyber security and IT operations. It offers threat exposure management solutions, including Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their exposure to cyber risk; Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution; and AppSpider, an application security testing solution. The company also provides incident detection and response solutions, such as InsightIDR, a cloud based offering for incident detection and response; Managed Detection and Response, a managed service, which provides customers with attacker behavior analytics, machine learning algorithms, and threat intelligence to hunt attackers; and incident response services that provide customers with access to security experts and experience. In addition, it offers Logentries, a cloud-based solution for collecting, searching, visualizing, and analyzing log data, as well as enables organizations to store and search data; and InsightOps, an IT operations solution to centralize machine data from organizationsÂ’ IT environments for operational awareness and control. Further, the company provides security advisory services, such as cyber security maturity assessment, incident response program development, security program development, Virtual CISO, IoT security, and threat modeling services. It offers its products through a combination of perpetual and term software licenses, cloud-based subscriptions, and managed services. The company serves clients in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, education, real estate, transportation, government, and professional services industries through sales teams, and indirect channel partner relationships in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Rapid7, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.