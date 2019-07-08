Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) and Pensare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLS) Comparing side by side

Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) and Pensare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLS) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid7 Inc. 47 10.92 N/A -1.08 0.00 Pensare Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Rapid7 Inc. and Pensare Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid7 Inc. 0.00% -60% -10.3% Pensare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% -0.8% -0.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Rapid7 Inc. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival Pensare Acquisition Corp. is 0.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.1. Rapid7 Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Pensare Acquisition Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Rapid7 Inc. and Pensare Acquisition Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid7 Inc. 0 0 7 3.00 Pensare Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Rapid7 Inc. has a -8.10% downside potential and an average price target of $54.71.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 89.9% of Rapid7 Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 79.2% of Pensare Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.7% of Rapid7 Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 22.97% of Pensare Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rapid7 Inc. -0.65% 0.23% 12.99% 49.83% 73.28% 66.94% Pensare Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 0.33% 1.57% 3.2% 5.74% 1.88%

For the past year Rapid7 Inc. has stronger performance than Pensare Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Rapid7 Inc. beats Pensare Acquisition Corp.

Rapid7, Inc. provides security data and analytics solutions that enable organizations to implement an analytics-driven approach to cyber security and IT operations. It offers threat exposure management solutions, including Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their exposure to cyber risk; Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution; and AppSpider, an application security testing solution. The company also provides incident detection and response solutions, such as InsightIDR, a cloud based offering for incident detection and response; Managed Detection and Response, a managed service, which provides customers with attacker behavior analytics, machine learning algorithms, and threat intelligence to hunt attackers; and incident response services that provide customers with access to security experts and experience. In addition, it offers Logentries, a cloud-based solution for collecting, searching, visualizing, and analyzing log data, as well as enables organizations to store and search data; and InsightOps, an IT operations solution to centralize machine data from organizationsÂ’ IT environments for operational awareness and control. Further, the company provides security advisory services, such as cyber security maturity assessment, incident response program development, security program development, Virtual CISO, IoT security, and threat modeling services. It offers its products through a combination of perpetual and term software licenses, cloud-based subscriptions, and managed services. The company serves clients in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, education, real estate, transportation, government, and professional services industries through sales teams, and indirect channel partner relationships in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Rapid7, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Pensare Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the United States. It plans to focus on businesses in the wireless telecommunications industry. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.