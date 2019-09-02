Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) and PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) Contrasting side by side

Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) and PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid7 Inc. 53 9.21 N/A -1.08 0.00 PAR Technology Corporation 25 2.08 N/A -1.67 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Rapid7 Inc. and PAR Technology Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Rapid7 Inc. and PAR Technology Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid7 Inc. 0.00% -60% -10.3% PAR Technology Corporation 0.00% -51.2% -25.1%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.19 shows that Rapid7 Inc. is 19.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. PAR Technology Corporation on the other hand, has -0.25 beta which makes it 125.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Rapid7 Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor PAR Technology Corporation are 1.2 and 0.8 respectively. Rapid7 Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to PAR Technology Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Rapid7 Inc. and PAR Technology Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid7 Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 PAR Technology Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 14.16% for Rapid7 Inc. with consensus price target of $61.29. On the other hand, PAR Technology Corporation’s potential upside is 38.35% and its consensus price target is $32. The information presented earlier suggests that PAR Technology Corporation looks more robust than Rapid7 Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 93.9% of Rapid7 Inc. shares and 59.6% of PAR Technology Corporation shares. 2.8% are Rapid7 Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, PAR Technology Corporation has 16.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rapid7 Inc. -6.06% 4.91% 15.61% 57.08% 120.15% 94.64% PAR Technology Corporation 3.38% -1.7% 6.95% 5.78% 42.33% 19.49%

For the past year Rapid7 Inc. was more bullish than PAR Technology Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Rapid7 Inc. beats PAR Technology Corporation.

Rapid7, Inc. provides security data and analytics solutions that enable organizations to implement an analytics-driven approach to cyber security and IT operations. It offers threat exposure management solutions, including Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their exposure to cyber risk; Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution; and AppSpider, an application security testing solution. The company also provides incident detection and response solutions, such as InsightIDR, a cloud based offering for incident detection and response; Managed Detection and Response, a managed service, which provides customers with attacker behavior analytics, machine learning algorithms, and threat intelligence to hunt attackers; and incident response services that provide customers with access to security experts and experience. In addition, it offers Logentries, a cloud-based solution for collecting, searching, visualizing, and analyzing log data, as well as enables organizations to store and search data; and InsightOps, an IT operations solution to centralize machine data from organizationsÂ’ IT environments for operational awareness and control. Further, the company provides security advisory services, such as cyber security maturity assessment, incident response program development, security program development, Virtual CISO, IoT security, and threat modeling services. It offers its products through a combination of perpetual and term software licenses, cloud-based subscriptions, and managed services. The company serves clients in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, education, real estate, transportation, government, and professional services industries through sales teams, and indirect channel partner relationships in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Rapid7, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.