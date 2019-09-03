Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) and Medallia Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) and Medallia Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid7 Inc. 53 9.21 N/A -1.08 0.00 Medallia Inc. 39 12.91 N/A -0.47 0.00

In table 1 we can see Rapid7 Inc. and Medallia Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Rapid7 Inc. and Medallia Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid7 Inc. 0.00% -60% -10.3% Medallia Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Rapid7 Inc. is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, Medallia Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Rapid7 Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Medallia Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Rapid7 Inc. and Medallia Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid7 Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Medallia Inc. 0 2 7 2.78

$61.29 is Rapid7 Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 14.16%. Competitively the average price target of Medallia Inc. is $47.56, which is potential 33.52% upside. Based on the data given earlier, Medallia Inc. is looking more favorable than Rapid7 Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Rapid7 Inc. and Medallia Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.9% and 0% respectively. About 2.8% of Rapid7 Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.4% of Medallia Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rapid7 Inc. -6.06% 4.91% 15.61% 57.08% 120.15% 94.64% Medallia Inc. -1.7% 0% 0% 0% 0% 7.56%

For the past year Rapid7 Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Medallia Inc.

Summary

Medallia Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Rapid7 Inc.

Rapid7, Inc. provides security data and analytics solutions that enable organizations to implement an analytics-driven approach to cyber security and IT operations. It offers threat exposure management solutions, including Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their exposure to cyber risk; Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution; and AppSpider, an application security testing solution. The company also provides incident detection and response solutions, such as InsightIDR, a cloud based offering for incident detection and response; Managed Detection and Response, a managed service, which provides customers with attacker behavior analytics, machine learning algorithms, and threat intelligence to hunt attackers; and incident response services that provide customers with access to security experts and experience. In addition, it offers Logentries, a cloud-based solution for collecting, searching, visualizing, and analyzing log data, as well as enables organizations to store and search data; and InsightOps, an IT operations solution to centralize machine data from organizationsÂ’ IT environments for operational awareness and control. Further, the company provides security advisory services, such as cyber security maturity assessment, incident response program development, security program development, Virtual CISO, IoT security, and threat modeling services. It offers its products through a combination of perpetual and term software licenses, cloud-based subscriptions, and managed services. The company serves clients in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, education, real estate, transportation, government, and professional services industries through sales teams, and indirect channel partner relationships in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Rapid7, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.