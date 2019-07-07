Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) and ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Comparison side by side

As Application Software businesses, Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) and ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid7 Inc. 47 10.92 N/A -1.08 0.00 ANSYS Inc. 177 13.24 N/A 4.90 38.19

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Rapid7 Inc. and ANSYS Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Rapid7 Inc. and ANSYS Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid7 Inc. 0.00% -60% -10.3% ANSYS Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 13.2%

Risk and Volatility

Rapid7 Inc.’s current beta is 1.2 and it happens to be 20.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. ANSYS Inc. has a 1.37 beta and it is 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Rapid7 Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, ANSYS Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and has 2.1 Quick Ratio. ANSYS Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rapid7 Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Rapid7 Inc. and ANSYS Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid7 Inc. 0 0 7 3.00 ANSYS Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Rapid7 Inc.’s consensus target price is $54.71, while its potential downside is -8.10%. Competitively the consensus target price of ANSYS Inc. is $196.8, which is potential -6.07% downside. The results provided earlier shows that ANSYS Inc. appears more favorable than Rapid7 Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Rapid7 Inc. and ANSYS Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.9% and 98.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.7% of Rapid7 Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.9% of ANSYS Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rapid7 Inc. -0.65% 0.23% 12.99% 49.83% 73.28% 66.94% ANSYS Inc. -2.08% -1.58% 7.99% 12.72% 11.97% 30.79%

For the past year Rapid7 Inc. was more bullish than ANSYS Inc.

Summary

ANSYS Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Rapid7 Inc.

Rapid7, Inc. provides security data and analytics solutions that enable organizations to implement an analytics-driven approach to cyber security and IT operations. It offers threat exposure management solutions, including Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their exposure to cyber risk; Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution; and AppSpider, an application security testing solution. The company also provides incident detection and response solutions, such as InsightIDR, a cloud based offering for incident detection and response; Managed Detection and Response, a managed service, which provides customers with attacker behavior analytics, machine learning algorithms, and threat intelligence to hunt attackers; and incident response services that provide customers with access to security experts and experience. In addition, it offers Logentries, a cloud-based solution for collecting, searching, visualizing, and analyzing log data, as well as enables organizations to store and search data; and InsightOps, an IT operations solution to centralize machine data from organizationsÂ’ IT environments for operational awareness and control. Further, the company provides security advisory services, such as cyber security maturity assessment, incident response program development, security program development, Virtual CISO, IoT security, and threat modeling services. It offers its products through a combination of perpetual and term software licenses, cloud-based subscriptions, and managed services. The company serves clients in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, education, real estate, transportation, government, and professional services industries through sales teams, and indirect channel partner relationships in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Rapid7, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors industries and academia worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the companyÂ’s engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS Engineering Knowledge Manager, a solution for simulation-based process and data management challenges; and high-performance computing product suite that delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software. It also offers geometry handling solutions; meshing technology that transforms a physical model into a mathematical model; structural analysis product suite for product design and optimization; explicit dynamics product suite that simulates events; and composite analysis and optimization technology, as well as customization services. In addition, the company provides fluids product suite that enables modeling of fluid flow and other related physical phenomena; electronics product suite that provides field simulation software for designing electronic and electromechanical products; and power analysis and optimization software suite. Further, it offers system simulation capability, a collaborative environment; ANSYS multiphysics software that enables to simulate interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; AIM, a single-window application integrating structural fluids and electromagnetics simulation; SCADE, a solution for embedded software simulation and code production; 3-D direct modeling technology providing a CAD-neutral environment; and academic product suite with a portfolio of academic products based on associate, research, and teaching. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.