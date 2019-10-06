Rapid7, Inc. (RPD) Analysts See $-0.19 EPS; HF Foods Group (HFFG) Shorts Up By 214.1%

Analysts expect Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) to report $-0.19 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 5.00% from last quarter’s $-0.2 EPS. After having $-0.20 EPS previously, Rapid7, Inc.’s analysts see -5.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $47.96. About 631,720 shares traded or 10.72% up from the average. Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) has risen 120.15% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.15% the S&P500. Some Historical RPD News: 20/03/2018 – Checkmarx Names Bernd Leger Chief Marketing Officer; 09/05/2018 – RAPID7 INC RPD.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $30; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Buys New 1.6% Position in Rapid7; 08/05/2018 – Rapid7 1Q Loss/Shr 36c; 17/04/2018 – Rapid7 Attacker Behavior Analytics Brings Together Machine Learning and Human Security Expertise; 17/05/2018 – RAPID7 HOLDER BAIN CAPITAL VENTURE CUT STAKE TO 4.1%; 10/05/2018 – Rapid7 Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 21/03/2018 – Tenable hires Morgan Stanley to prepare for IPO; 13/03/2018 – RAPID7 OFFERING BY HOLDERS PRICES AT $26.25/SHR; 14/03/2018 – Rapid7 Recognized as a Leader in Vulnerability Risk Management Report from Independent Research Firm

HF Foods Group Inc (NASDAQ:HFFG) had an increase of 214.1% in short interest. HFFG’s SI was 49,000 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 214.1% from 15,600 shares previously. With 31,600 avg volume, 2 days are for HF Foods Group Inc (NASDAQ:HFFG)’s short sellers to cover HFFG’s short positions. The SI to HF Foods Group Inc’s float is 0.88%. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.02. About 8,708 shares traded. HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

HF Foods Group Inc. markets and distributes fresh produces, frozen and dry food products, and non-food products primarily to Asian/Chinese restaurants and other food service clients in the Southeast region of the United States. The company has market cap of $380.40 million. It also offers design and printing, and trucking services, as well as Chinese herb supplements. It has a 56.92 P/E ratio. In addition, the firm operates as a real estate holding company.

Among 5 analysts covering Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Rapid7 has $7200 highest and $60 lowest target. $64’s average target is 33.44% above currents $47.96 stock price. Rapid7 had 8 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Monday, July 29. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of RPD in report on Friday, August 2 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) rating on Friday, April 12. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $61 target. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets.