Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSAC)

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSAC), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ranpak Holdings Corp. 9 -83.04 N/A -0.09 0.00 Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Ranpak Holdings Corp. and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSAC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ranpak Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 74.7% of Ranpak Holdings Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 3% of Ranpak Holdings Corp.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ranpak Holdings Corp. -9.17% -30.13% -36.38% -34.99% 0% -34.8% Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 1.98% 0% 0% 0% 0% -1.61%

For the past year Ranpak Holdings Corp.’s stock price has bigger decline than Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation.

Summary

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation beats Ranpak Holdings Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.