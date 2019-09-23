Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSAC)

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSAC), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ranpak Holdings Corp.
|9
|-83.04
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Ranpak Holdings Corp. and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSAC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ranpak Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 74.7% of Ranpak Holdings Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 3% of Ranpak Holdings Corp.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ranpak Holdings Corp.
|-9.17%
|-30.13%
|-36.38%
|-34.99%
|0%
|-34.8%
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|1.98%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-1.61%
For the past year Ranpak Holdings Corp.’s stock price has bigger decline than Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation.
Summary
Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation beats Ranpak Holdings Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.
