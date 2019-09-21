Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU)

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ranpak Holdings Corp. 9 -84.85 N/A -0.09 0.00 Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.06 184.39

Table 1 highlights Ranpak Holdings Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ranpak Holdings Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ranpak Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Ranpak Holdings Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.2 and 0.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Gores Holdings III Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Gores Holdings III Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ranpak Holdings Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 74.7% of Ranpak Holdings Corp. shares and 44.5% of Gores Holdings III Inc. shares. Ranpak Holdings Corp.’s share held by insiders are 3%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ranpak Holdings Corp. -9.17% -30.13% -36.38% -34.99% 0% -34.8% Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.1% 0.57% 4.58% 0% 0% 4.58%

For the past year Ranpak Holdings Corp. has -34.8% weaker performance while Gores Holdings III Inc. has 4.58% stronger performance.

Summary

Gores Holdings III Inc. beats on 6 of the 6 factors Ranpak Holdings Corp.