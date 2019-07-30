Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) Touches $6.60 Low on Jul, 30; 1 Analysts Bullish PPL (PPL)

Among 6 analysts covering PPL (NYSE:PPL), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. PPL had 9 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 7 the stock rating was downgraded by Evercore to “In-Line”. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Bank of America. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $30 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. The stock of PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) earned “Hold” rating by Guggenheim on Friday, June 21. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, May 17. See PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) latest ratings:

21/06/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Hold New Target: $34 Maintain

03/06/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Neutral New Target: $30.0000 Initiates Coverage On

17/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $37.0000 New Target: $36.0000 Maintain

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $30 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Sector Perform Downgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

19/02/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Sell New Target: $30 Maintain

07/02/2019 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: In-Line Downgrade

The stock of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) reached all time low today, Jul, 30 and still has $6.27 target or 5.00% below today’s $6.60 share price. This indicates more downside for the $355.54 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $6.27 PT is reached, the company will be worth $17.78M less. The stock decreased 5.17% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $6.6. About 42,366 shares traded. Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is PPL (NYSE:PPL) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PPL: A Bargain-Hunter’s Dividend Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “PPL Corporation to Conduct Webcast on Second-Quarter 2019 Earnings Results – PRNewswire” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Infrastructure Stocks to Watch in July – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $29.86. About 700,472 shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 10.85% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs Compound Annual EPS Growth 5% to 6% Through 2020; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – QTRLY EARNINGS OF $0.65 PER SHARE AND EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS OF $0.74 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.31 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q ONGOING EPS 74C, EST. 66C; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corp Supportive of Ofgem Decision to Forgo Mid-Period Review; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $2,126 MLN VS $1,951 MLN

PPL Corporation, a utility company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $21.55 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: U.K. It has a 11.62 P/E ratio. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PPL Corporation shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clark Cap invested 0.47% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). 226,425 are owned by Affinity Inv Advsr Lc. Maryland Capital Mngmt owns 35,550 shares. Aimz Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 15,650 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Farmers Natl Bank reported 27,854 shares. Eaton Vance, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 371,748 shares. Moreover, Captrust Financial Advsrs has 0% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Citigroup Incorporated holds 922,083 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma accumulated 30 shares. Intact Invest has 0.16% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Citadel Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 430,791 shares. Usca Ria Ltd Company has 107,279 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Ltd reported 293,033 shares. Sei Co holds 94,789 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Prtn has 0.02% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL).