Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) Reaches $6.60 52-Week Low; Kemper (KMPR) Has 1.1 Sentiment

Kemper Corp (KMPR) investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 89 active investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 81 sold and reduced their stock positions in Kemper Corp. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 41.05 million shares, down from 42.67 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Kemper Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 65 Increased: 62 New Position: 27.

The stock of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) hit a new 52-week low and has $6.14 target or 7.00% below today’s $6.60 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $355.54M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 1 by Barchart.com. If the $6.14 price target is reached, the company will be worth $24.89 million less. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.6. About 3,561 shares traded. Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Central Securities Corp holds 2.42% of its portfolio in Kemper Corporation for 200,000 shares. Channing Capital Management Llc owns 566,961 shares or 1.99% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Nicholas Investment Partners Lp has 1.7% invested in the company for 249,918 shares. The Illinois-based 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc has invested 1.66% in the stock. Skyline Asset Management Lp, a Illinois-based fund reported 122,415 shares.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.76 billion. The companyÂ’s Property & Casualty Insurance segment provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, and other types of property and casualty insurance to individuals; and commercial automobile insurance to businesses. It has a 18.58 P/E ratio. This segment distributes its products through independent agents and brokers.

Analysts await Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) to report earnings on August, 5 before the open. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 94.29% or $0.66 from last year’s $0.7 per share. KMPR’s profit will be $90.41M for 15.93 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by Kemper Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.33% negative EPS growth.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, and reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company has market cap of $355.54 million. It focuses on consumer products related businesses with a focus on companies in consumer products or services; food and beverages; and related manufacturing or industrial services categories in North America or Western Europe. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as One Madison Corporation and changed its name to Ranpak Holdings Corp. in June 2019.