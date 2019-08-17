Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) and Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT) Contrasting side by side

As Conglomerates businesses, Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) and Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ranpak Holdings Corp. 9 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00 Pivotal Acquisition Corp. 4,808 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ranpak Holdings Corp. and Pivotal Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ranpak Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Pivotal Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Ranpak Holdings Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.2 and 0.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Pivotal Acquisition Corp. are 5.8 and 5.8 respectively. Pivotal Acquisition Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ranpak Holdings Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ranpak Holdings Corp. and Pivotal Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 74.7% and 82.1%. Insiders owned 3% of Ranpak Holdings Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ranpak Holdings Corp. -9.17% -30.13% -36.38% -34.99% 0% -34.8% Pivotal Acquisition Corp. -0.29% 0.3% 3.88% 0% 0% 3.98%

For the past year Ranpak Holdings Corp. had bearish trend while Pivotal Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Pivotal Acquisition Corp. beats Ranpak Holdings Corp.