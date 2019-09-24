Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) and Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBUU) Contrasting side by side

Both Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) and Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBUU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ranpak Holdings Corp. 9 -85.53 N/A -0.09 0.00 Nebula Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 101.84

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ranpak Holdings Corp. and Nebula Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ranpak Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ranpak Holdings Corp. are 0.2 and 0.2. Competitively, Nebula Acquisition Corporation has 2.1 and 2.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Nebula Acquisition Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ranpak Holdings Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 74.7% of Ranpak Holdings Corp. shares and 47.1% of Nebula Acquisition Corporation shares. About 3% of Ranpak Holdings Corp.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ranpak Holdings Corp. -9.17% -30.13% -36.38% -34.99% 0% -34.8% Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.87% 2.64% 2.84% 3.86% 0% 4.27%

For the past year Ranpak Holdings Corp. had bearish trend while Nebula Acquisition Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Nebula Acquisition Corporation beats Ranpak Holdings Corp.

Nebula Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire businesses and assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.