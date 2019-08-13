Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSAC) Comparison side by side

As Conglomerates businesses, Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSAC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ranpak Holdings Corp.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Ranpak Holdings Corp. and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Ranpak Holdings Corp. and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ranpak Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 74.7% of Ranpak Holdings Corp. shares and 0% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 3% of Ranpak Holdings Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ranpak Holdings Corp.
|-9.17%
|-30.13%
|-36.38%
|-34.99%
|0%
|-34.8%
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|1.98%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-1.61%
For the past year Ranpak Holdings Corp. was more bearish than Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation.
Summary
Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation beats on 3 of the 4 factors Ranpak Holdings Corp.
