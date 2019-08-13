Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSAC) Comparison side by side

As Conglomerates businesses, Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSAC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ranpak Holdings Corp. 9 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00 Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ranpak Holdings Corp. and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Ranpak Holdings Corp. and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ranpak Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 74.7% of Ranpak Holdings Corp. shares and 0% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 3% of Ranpak Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ranpak Holdings Corp. -9.17% -30.13% -36.38% -34.99% 0% -34.8% Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 1.98% 0% 0% 0% 0% -1.61%

For the past year Ranpak Holdings Corp. was more bearish than Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation.

Summary

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation beats on 3 of the 4 factors Ranpak Holdings Corp.