Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) and Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF) Contrasting side by side

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) and Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ranpak Holdings Corp. 6 0.00 11.82M -0.09 0.00 Graf Industrial Corp. 10 0.00 19.65M 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Ranpak Holdings Corp. and Graf Industrial Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Ranpak Holdings Corp. and Graf Industrial Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ranpak Holdings Corp. 203,793,103.45% 0% 0% Graf Industrial Corp. 195,328,031.81% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 74.7% of Ranpak Holdings Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 56.12% of Graf Industrial Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 3% of Ranpak Holdings Corp.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ranpak Holdings Corp. -9.17% -30.13% -36.38% -34.99% 0% -34.8% Graf Industrial Corp. -0.2% 0.4% 1.73% 4.6% 0% 4.17%

For the past year Ranpak Holdings Corp. has -34.8% weaker performance while Graf Industrial Corp. has 4.17% stronger performance.

Summary

Graf Industrial Corp. beats Ranpak Holdings Corp. on 4 of the 7 factors.