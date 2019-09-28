Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) and Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF) Contrasting side by side

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) and Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ranpak Holdings Corp.
|6
|0.00
|11.82M
|-0.09
|0.00
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|10
|0.00
|19.65M
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Ranpak Holdings Corp. and Graf Industrial Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Ranpak Holdings Corp. and Graf Industrial Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ranpak Holdings Corp.
|203,793,103.45%
|0%
|0%
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|195,328,031.81%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 74.7% of Ranpak Holdings Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 56.12% of Graf Industrial Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 3% of Ranpak Holdings Corp.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ranpak Holdings Corp.
|-9.17%
|-30.13%
|-36.38%
|-34.99%
|0%
|-34.8%
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|-0.2%
|0.4%
|1.73%
|4.6%
|0%
|4.17%
For the past year Ranpak Holdings Corp. has -34.8% weaker performance while Graf Industrial Corp. has 4.17% stronger performance.
Summary
Graf Industrial Corp. beats Ranpak Holdings Corp. on 4 of the 7 factors.
