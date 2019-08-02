Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH) Comparison side by side

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ranpak Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00 Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.12 85.73

In table 1 we can see Ranpak Holdings Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ranpak Holdings Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ranpak Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 74.7% of Ranpak Holdings Corp. shares and 34.79% of Gores Holdings III Inc. shares. Insiders held 3% of Ranpak Holdings Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ranpak Holdings Corp. -9.17% -30.13% -36.38% -34.99% 0% -34.8% Gores Holdings III Inc. 0% -0.2% 1.31% 0% 0% 3.19%

For the past year Ranpak Holdings Corp. has -34.8% weaker performance while Gores Holdings III Inc. has 3.19% stronger performance.

Summary

Gores Holdings III Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Ranpak Holdings Corp.