Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH) Comparison side by side

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ranpak Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.12
|85.73
In table 1 we can see Ranpak Holdings Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Ranpak Holdings Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ranpak Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 74.7% of Ranpak Holdings Corp. shares and 34.79% of Gores Holdings III Inc. shares. Insiders held 3% of Ranpak Holdings Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ranpak Holdings Corp.
|-9.17%
|-30.13%
|-36.38%
|-34.99%
|0%
|-34.8%
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0%
|-0.2%
|1.31%
|0%
|0%
|3.19%
For the past year Ranpak Holdings Corp. has -34.8% weaker performance while Gores Holdings III Inc. has 3.19% stronger performance.
Summary
Gores Holdings III Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Ranpak Holdings Corp.
