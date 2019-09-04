Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU) Contrasting side by side

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ranpak Holdings Corp. 9 -73.44 N/A -0.09 0.00 Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Ranpak Holdings Corp. and Act II Global Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ranpak Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 74.7% of Ranpak Holdings Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3% of Ranpak Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ranpak Holdings Corp. -9.17% -30.13% -36.38% -34.99% 0% -34.8% Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.49% 1.09% 0% 0% 0% 1.19%

For the past year Ranpak Holdings Corp. has -34.8% weaker performance while Act II Global Acquisition Corp. has 1.19% stronger performance.

Summary

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. beats Ranpak Holdings Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.