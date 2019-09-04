Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU) Contrasting side by side

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ranpak Holdings Corp.
|9
|-73.44
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Ranpak Holdings Corp. and Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ranpak Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 74.7% of Ranpak Holdings Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3% of Ranpak Holdings Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ranpak Holdings Corp.
|-9.17%
|-30.13%
|-36.38%
|-34.99%
|0%
|-34.8%
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|0.49%
|1.09%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.19%
For the past year Ranpak Holdings Corp. has -34.8% weaker performance while Act II Global Acquisition Corp. has 1.19% stronger performance.
Summary
Act II Global Acquisition Corp. beats Ranpak Holdings Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.