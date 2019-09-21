Ranger Investment Management LP Upped Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) Stake by $1.33 Million; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Share Price Declined While Meridian Management Co Has Lifted Its Holding

Ranger Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies Inc (AMOT) by 28.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp bought 35,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.37% . The institutional investor held 160,895 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10M, up from 125,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Allied Motion Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $375.19M market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $38.93. About 45,873 shares traded or 21.76% up from the average. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) has declined 12.57% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMOT News: 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Rev $65.4M; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Qtrly Cash Div to 3c; 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 3C FROM 2.5C; 25/05/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference May 30; 14/03/2018 Allied Motion 4Q EPS 1c; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion 1Q Rev $76.6M; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion Reports Fourth Quarter 2017 Operating Income Doubled on 18% Growth in Revenue; 15/03/2018 – Allied Motion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Meridian Management Co increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 14.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meridian Management Co bought 2,608 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 21,003 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.56M, up from 18,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meridian Management Co who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $476.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $182.51. About 15.78 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 23/05/2018 – Three lessons for entrepreneurs from Alibaba’s Taobao University; 03/05/2018 – The listing could reportedly raise $10 billion and value the company at $100 billion, making it one of the largest IPOs since Alibaba in New York in 2014; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba wants more Japanese products in Chinese customers’ hands; 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – COMPANY ENTERED INTO SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH ALI JK NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS HOLDING; 23/03/2018 – Chinese companies like Alibaba and Tencent are bringing their investments and technology to the Southeast Asian region, Credit Suisse’s head of emerging Asia economics said; 02/04/2018 – BEIJING HUALIAN DEPARTMENT STORE SAYS DEAL TO BRING IN ONE-OFF AFTER-TAX INVESTMENT GAINS OF AROUND 430-510 MLN YUAN; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba files trademark lawsuit against Dubai firm behind ‘Alibabacoin’; 29/05/2018 – ZTO to Hold Conference Call on May 29, 2018 to Discuss Strategic Investment by Alibaba and Cainiao; 13/04/2018 – Market-Beating Advisor Triples Alibaba Stake — Barrons.com; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Sells Medical Assets to Hong Kong Arm for $1.4 Billion

More notable recent Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Allied Motion Enhances Market and Technology Capabilities with Acquisition of TCI, LLC – Business Wire” on December 06, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Announcing: Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Stock Increased An Energizing 217% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Allied Motion Technologies Completes Acquisition of Heidrive – GlobeNewswire” on January 12, 2016. More interesting news about Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Allied Motion Reports Record Revenue and Net Income for 2018 – Business Wire” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Allied Motion Technologies as Defense Spending Soars – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 20, 2018.

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $1.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercury Systemsinc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 133,035 shares to 273,695 shares, valued at $19.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Maximus Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 5,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 561,855 shares, and cut its stake in Napco Security Technologiesin (NASDAQ:NSSC).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $49,490 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold AMOT shares while 22 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 10.90 million shares or 141.41% more from 4.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, State Street Corporation has 0% invested in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) for 116,935 shares. Invesco Limited invested 0% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Lyon Street Cap Lc holds 14,948 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 0% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) or 7,400 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) for 9,256 shares. Investment Management Of Virginia Ltd Liability, a Virginia-based fund reported 158,246 shares. North Star Mgmt Corporation accumulated 27,300 shares. Moreover, Van Den Berg I Inc has 0.08% invested in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) for 14,735 shares. Punch Incorporated reported 0.51% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Millrace Asset Gru holds 1.41% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) for 36,000 shares. Legal General Public Ltd Company stated it has 1,115 shares. White Pine Capital Ltd Llc invested in 20,490 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Missouri-based American Century Companies has invested 0% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability holds 7,958 shares. 455,957 were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp.