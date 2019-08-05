Ranger Investment Management LP Trimmed Stake in Neogenomicsinc. (NEO) as Valuation Rose; Centene Del (CNC) Holding Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 70.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc bought 14,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 35,224 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, up from 20,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.81% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $48.52. About 7.06 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $58.2 BLN TO $59.0 BLN; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 18/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Correctional Healthcare Contract In Tucson, Arizona; 25/05/2018 – CENTENE’S WASHINGTON UNIT SELECTED FOR MEDICAID CONTRACT; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives; 22/03/2018 – WASHINGTON STATE REGULATOR COMMENTS ON CENTENE FINE BY PHONE; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP SAYS ITS IOWA SUBSIDIARY, IOWA TOTAL CARE, INC., HAS BEEN TENTATIVELY AWARDED A STATEWIDE CONTRACT FOR IA HEALTH LINK PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP CNC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.14, REV VIEW $59.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Centene Outlook To Positive From Stable; Affirms; 04/05/2018 – Centene: Fidelis Acquisition Expected to Close on or About July 1

Ranger Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Neogenomicsinc. (NEO) by 15.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp sold 216,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 1.21 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.75M, down from 1.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Neogenomicsinc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.12% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $23.61. About 1.52 million shares traded or 57.30% up from the average. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Rev $260M-$272M; 14/05/2018 – Next Century Growth Investors Exits Position in NeoGenomics; 16/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – VIRAG WILL SUCCEED GEORGE CARDOZA; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 20/03/2018 NeoGenomics Announces Executive Appointments; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 13c-Loss 8c; 20/04/2018 – DJ NeoGenomics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEO); 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Rev $63.4M

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Centurion re-awarded health services contract in Georgia – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Centene: A Growth Healthcare Stock At A Bargain Value – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Centene’s (CNC) Oregon Subsidiary Receives Preliminary Award For Expanded Oregon Health Plan Contrac – StreetInsider.com” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Centene Undervalued; Patient Shareholders Will Profit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.96B and $10.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerigas Partners LP (NYSE:APU) by 26,716 shares to 33,643 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (EDIV) by 24,208 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,067 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab (SCHZ).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 713,010 shares. Shell Asset owns 71,014 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Boothbay Fund Ltd Llc reported 83,572 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset Mgmt As stated it has 43,732 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Com Limited reported 28,391 shares. Boston Advsr Limited Com reported 39,601 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. The Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Cornercap Invest Counsel Incorporated holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 58,910 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Cibc holds 0.02% or 67,017 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.06% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Hussman Strategic Advsrs owns 40,000 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Rampart Invest Co Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 36.54 million shares. Bb&T Lc holds 45,894 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 35 investors sold NEO shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 304,297 were accumulated by Cortina Asset Management Ltd. Century Companies Incorporated holds 0.01% or 638,646 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 35,400 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.1% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Convergence Investment Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 8,647 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.04% or 229,270 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0.15% or 2.52M shares. South Dakota Inv Council reported 7,300 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 4,591 shares. Howland Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0.05% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Rmb Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.09% or 178,376 shares. Northern reported 1.38 million shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt holds 2.71 million shares or 0.3% of its portfolio.