Ranger Investment Management LP Trimmed Its Marten Transportltd. (MRTN) Stake; Rent-A-Center, Inc. (RCII) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Ranger Investment Management Lp decreased Marten Transportltd. (MRTN) stake by 18.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ranger Investment Management Lp sold 252,553 shares as Marten Transportltd. (MRTN)’s stock rose 3.29%. The Ranger Investment Management Lp holds 1.10M shares with $19.65M value, down from 1.35 million last quarter. Marten Transportltd. now has $1.06 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.81% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $19.36. About 144,438 shares traded. Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) has declined 4.20% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTN News: 19/04/2018 – MARTEN TRANSPORT 1Q OPER REV. $187.0M, EST. $188.5M; 19/04/2018 – MARTEN TRANSPORT 1Q EPS 19C, EST. 19C; 19/04/2018 – Marten Transport 1Q EPS 19c; 07/03/2018 – Marten Transport Declares Dividend of 2.5c; 19/04/2018 – Marten Transport 1Q Net $10.3M; 27/03/2018 – Marten Transport Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 Marten Transport Declares Quarterly Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Marten Transport Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRTN); 19/04/2018 – Marten Transport 1Q Rev $187M

Among 4 analysts covering Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Rent-A-Center Inc has $27 highest and $17 lowest target. $21’s average target is -18.41% below currents $25.74 stock price. Rent-A-Center Inc had 12 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Stephens. The stock of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Raymond James. The stock has “Hold” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 26. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 18 by Jefferies. See Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $25.74. About 1.04 million shares traded or 4.13% up from the average. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500.

Rent-A-Center, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to clients on a rent-to-own basis. The company has market cap of $1.39 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It has a 39.72 P/E ratio. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Ranger Investment Management Lp increased Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) stake by 77,032 shares to 733,451 valued at $28.50M in 2019Q1. It also upped Malibu Boats Inc. (A) (NASDAQ:MBUU) stake by 164,657 shares and now owns 540,640 shares. Tabula Rasa Healthcareinc. was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.44 in 2018Q4.