Ranger Investment Management LP Stake in Simulations Plus (SLP) Has Upped as Stock Rose; As Ball (BLL) Share Value Rose, Brinker Capital Has Trimmed Its Holding

Brinker Capital Inc decreased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 36.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc sold 20,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The institutional investor held 37,219 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, down from 58,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.19% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $79.29. About 2.28 million shares traded or 0.60% up from the average. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 23/03/2018 – Centerra Gold Reports Restart of Second Ball Mill Circuit at Mount Milligan; 21/03/2018 – The Fed’s Crystal Ball Looks a Bit Foggy; 18/04/2018 – Inquisitr: Lakers Rumors: Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram & Kyle Kuzma Key To Kawhi Leonard To LA Trade, Per `Lakers Nation’; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Ball’s New Senior Unsecured Notes Ba1; Ba1 Cfr And Stable Outlook Unchanged; 09/03/2018 – Ball Aerospace Showcases Phased Array Antennas, Optical Communications and Remote Sensing Capabilities for Commercial and Gover; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks: The Crystal Ball Frappucino Cometh — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – Ball Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – BEECH-BALL Invented by InventHelp Inventor (PIT-628); 24/03/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Rumor: Anime’s TV Comeback Might Take a While; 24/03/2018 – Alleghey Cy: N Zone Sports Junior T Ball Ages Two and Three

Ranger Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP) by 11.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp bought 44,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 70.94% . The institutional investor held 424,469 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.96M, up from 379,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Simulations Plus Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $669.70M market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $38.2. About 157,194 shares traded or 12.89% up from the average. Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) has risen 120.57% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SLP News: 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces a One-Time $1,000 Cash Bonus to Each of Its Employees; 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces Employee Bonuses; 23/05/2018 – Simulations Plus Releases GastroPlus™ Version 9.6; 19/04/2018 – DJ Simulations Plus Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLP); 08/05/2018 – US FDA Procures DlLlsym Software License Package; 08/05/2018 – US FDA Procures DILIsym Software License Package; 09/04/2018 Simulations Plus Reports Record Second Quarter FY2018 Revenue; 09/04/2018 – Simulations Plus 2Q EPS 19c; 08/05/2018 – DILISYM SERVICES – U.S. FDA SECURED ANNUAL GOVERNMENT LICENSE FOR QSP MODELING SOFTWARE, DILISYM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 36 investors sold BLL shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Grp Inc Limited accumulated 1.32M shares or 0.13% of the stock. Iridian Asset Mgmt Ltd Company Ct owns 2.91M shares. Huntington National Bank owns 111,766 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.06% or 65,044 shares. 17,117 were reported by Bokf Na. Triangle Securities Wealth Mgmt holds 0.15% or 5,070 shares. Natixis has 0.05% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 134,020 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Company owns 0.12% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 45,990 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 17,700 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Wetherby Asset stated it has 4,473 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. American Interest Group Inc reported 0.03% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Panagora Asset Management holds 0.01% or 39,333 shares. Citigroup has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability Co reported 44,411 shares. Veritable Lp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 30,586 shares.

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19B and $2.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 1,846 shares to 5,920 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trinseo S A (NYSE:TSE) by 7,172 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,227 shares, and has risen its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 5 investors sold SLP shares while 25 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 6.64 million shares or 1.61% more from 6.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 143,551 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 86,808 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership owns 10,385 shares. Punch And Associate Investment Management invested in 278,475 shares. Campbell Adviser Limited Liability holds 0.21% or 20,552 shares. Menta Cap Lc reported 20,613 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Royal Bank Of Canada reported 0% stake. Connors Investor Ser Inc reported 0.06% stake. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md invested in 26,898 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny owns 11,296 shares. 1,181 are owned by First Quadrant Lp Ca. Financial Bank Of Mellon Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP). 2,399 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. 68,251 were accumulated by Granite Invest Partners. First Light Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 252,309 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio.