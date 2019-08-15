Ranger Investment Management LP Stake in Inter Parfums (IPAR) Has Decreased as Stock Value Declined; As Magna Intl (MGA) Stock Value Declined, Nexus Investment Management Has Lifted Position by $1.50 Million

Ranger Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Inter Parfums Inc. (IPAR) by 8.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp sold 64,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.67% . The institutional investor held 661,394 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.18M, down from 725,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Inter Parfums Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $65.66. About 66,200 shares traded. Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) has risen 17.42% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.42% the S&P500. Some Historical IPAR News: 25/04/2018 – INTER PARFUMS RAISES 2018 SALES VIEW TO $665M, EST. $642.3M; 13/03/2018 – INTER PARFUMS SEES FY EPS ABOUT $1.44, EST. $1.43; 25/04/2018 – Inter Parfums Raises 2018 View To EPS $1.59; 08/05/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC IPAR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.54 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – INTERPARFUMS SA IPAR.PA SAYS TO APPEAL DECISION OF COURT OF JUSTICE OF PARIS (CONSEIL DE PRUD’HOMMES DE PARIS) ABOUT “MORAL HARASSMENT” CASE; 25/04/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC – SEES 2018 NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO INTER PARFUMS INC TO COME IN AT $1.59; 25/04/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC – RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 13/03/2018 – INTER PARFUMS SEES FY NET SALES ABOUT $620M, EST. $625.8M; 04/04/2018 – Inter Parfums Inks Graff Diamonds Fragrance License Deal; 03/04/2018 – INTER PARFUMS SAYS FINANCO FOUNDER HARRISON ADDED TO BOARD

Nexus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 9.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc bought 31,253 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 346,033 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.85M, up from 314,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.07% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $47.36. About 1.21 million shares traded or 13.78% up from the average. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – Magna International Had Seen 2018 Sales $39.3B-$41.5B; 02/04/2018 – Magna Forms Joint Venture in China to Support Growing Composite Liftgate Market; 11/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $61; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Had Seen 2018 Net $2.3B-$2.5B; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO EXPECTS MORE CONSOLIDATION AMONG AUTO SUPPLIERS; 19/04/2018 – Magna Opens New Body & Chassis Plant in Mexico; 14/03/2018 – LYFT RAISES $200M FROM MAGNA IN SELF-DRIVING TECH PARTNERSHIP; 14/03/2018 – Magna to Invest $200 Million in Lyft in Addition to Funding the Partnership; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO VINCE GALIFI SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO; 23/05/2018 – Magna Develops Comfort+ Door Latch to Improve Door Quality and Cabin Quietness

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qad Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 52,028 shares to 146,513 shares, valued at $6.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mimecast Ltd by 40,442 shares in the quarter, for a total of 661,669 shares, and has risen its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold IPAR shares while 54 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 16.40 million shares or 4.27% less from 17.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 3,500 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability, Connecticut-based fund reported 7,575 shares. C M Bidwell And Associates Limited invested 0.04% in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR). Guggenheim accumulated 0% or 2,972 shares. Vanguard accumulated 0.01% or 1.92 million shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR). Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 18,855 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Llc invested in 0.09% or 158,180 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 11,665 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.01% in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR). Tower Rech Limited Liability Co (Trc) reported 243 shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 130,452 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Art Advisors Ltd Co reported 13,534 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md owns 4,185 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk invested 0% in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR).