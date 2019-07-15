Ranger Investment Management LP Raised Position in Ani Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) by $466,550; As Encana (ECA) Share Price Rose, Moore Capital Management LP Has Trimmed by $5.53 Million Its Position

Moore Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 77.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp sold 790,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 235,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.01. About 17.94M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – SALES PROCEEDS RECEIVED BY ENCANA UNDER TRANSACTION ARE APPROXIMATELY C$39 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Encana delivers solid first quarter financial results; company on track to deliver more than 30 percent annual production growt; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ENCANA TO Ba1 FROM Ba2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 01/05/2018 – Encana Skirts North American Pipeline Messes for Stronger Prices; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIALS CONTINUING TO WIDEN; 01/05/2018 – Encana reports on the election of directors voting results from the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA REACHES PACT WITH KEYERA PARTNERSHIP, A UNIT OF KEYERA; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Will Acquire and Fund the Remaining Development of Encana’s Pipestone Liquids Hub and Encana’s Planned Pipestone Processing Facility; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES FY CAPEX $1.8B TO $1.9B; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Encana at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Stable

Ranger Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp bought 6,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,517 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.10M, up from 79,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $980.20M market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $81.36. About 280,734 shares traded or 88.28% up from the average. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) has risen 12.75% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIP News: 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – TRANSACTION IS RESULT OF A DIVESTITURE PROCESS MANDATED BY FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION; 04/04/2018 – ANI Acquires 23 ANDAs from IDT Australia, Ltd; 03/04/2018 IDT AUSTRALIA LTD IDT.AX – TO DIVEST A SELECTION OF ITS GENERIC PRODUCT PORTFOLIO TO ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC; 08/05/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Rev $212M-$228M; 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals, Amneal/Impax See Deal Closing in Early May; 18/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS APPROVAL OF MORPHINE SULFATE ORAL; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.43-Adj EPS $6.08; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS SIGNS PACTS TO BUY GENERIC PRODUCTS, ASSETS; 27/04/2018 – Amneal And Impax Receive FTC Clearance For Business Combination

Analysts await Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. ECA’s profit will be $281.04M for 6.26 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by Encana Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02 billion and $3.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (Put) (NYSE:BA) by 130,500 shares to 143,000 shares, valued at $54.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Bancorp P R (NYSE:FBP) by 429,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.53M shares, and has risen its stake in Altice Usa Inc.

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) by 77,594 shares to 160,940 shares, valued at $12.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 272,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 627,438 shares, and cut its stake in Lantheus Holdings Inc..

Since May 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $173,240 activity.