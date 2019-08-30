Ranger Investment Management LP Raised Iradimed (IRMD) Position; IGNITE INTL BRANDS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (IILBF) Shorts Up By 7.37%

Ranger Investment Management Lp increased Iradimed Corporation (IRMD) stake by 38.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ranger Investment Management Lp acquired 72,686 shares as Iradimed Corporation (IRMD)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Ranger Investment Management Lp holds 262,912 shares with $7.39 million value, up from 190,226 last quarter. Iradimed Corporation now has $217.85M valuation. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $19.22. About 39,949 shares traded. IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) has risen 4.28% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.28% the S&P500. Some Historical IRMD News: 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Sees 2Q Adj EPS 10c-Adj EPS 11c; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Increases Full Yr 2018 GAAP and non-GAAP Diluted EPS Guidance; 22/04/2018 DJ iRadimed Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRMD); 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Backs 2018 Rev $29.3M-$30M; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed 1Q EPS 7c; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS 40c-Adj EPS 43c; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Sees 2Q EPS 7c-EPS 8c; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Raises 2018 View To EPS 30c-EPS 33c

IGNITE INTL BRANDS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:IILBF) had an increase of 7.37% in short interest. IILBF’s SI was 10,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 7.37% from 9,500 shares previously. With 8,800 avg volume, 1 days are for IGNITE INTL BRANDS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:IILBF)’s short sellers to cover IILBF’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.85% or $0.0837 during the last trading session, reaching $1.6434. About 41,624 shares traded or 181.74% up from the average. Ignite International Brands, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IILBF) has 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ignite International Brands, Ltd. operates in cannabis industry in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $407.63 million. It offers joints, drops, and vape products under the IGNITE brand name. It currently has negative earnings.

Another recent and important Ignite International Brands, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IILBF) news was published by Benzinga.com which published an article titled: “CV Sciences Skewing Successfully Thanks To CBD Sales – Benzinga” on March 21, 2019.

