Ranger Investment Management LP Raised Chegg (CHGG) Holding by $1.94 Million as Stock Price Declined; M/I Homes (MHO) Holder Q Global Advisors Trimmed Its Position by $1.95 Million

Q Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 31.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Q Global Advisors Llc sold 74,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 166,287 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43 million, down from 241,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Q Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $983.96 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.19% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $34.25. About 519,042 shares traded or 158.70% up from the average. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 0.17% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 19/04/2018 – DJ M I Acquisitions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQ)

Ranger Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Chegg Inc. (CHGG) by 13.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp bought 51,114 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 436,411 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.64 million, up from 385,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Chegg Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $43.47. About 769,161 shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 47.99% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.56% the S&P500.

More notable recent M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO) CEO Bob Schottenstein on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About M/I Homes Inc (MHO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “M/I Homes Inc (MHO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On M/I Homes Inc (MHO)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “38 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $293,341 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold MHO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 25.90 million shares or 2.65% less from 26.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated invested in 366 shares. Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Morgan Dempsey Mgmt Limited Co reported 22,698 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) for 16,241 shares. Sei Commerce holds 23,384 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Foundry Partners Ltd Liability Co invested in 211,622 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) for 85,386 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 17,730 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 218,445 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Blackrock invested 0.01% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Ohio-based Victory Management has invested 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Campbell Investment Adviser Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.1% or 7,962 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De owns 293,099 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Chegg to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Education Stocks to Buy for the Future of Academia – Investorplace.com” published on July 05, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Best Stocks to Buy That Make a Studentâ€™s Life Easier – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Chegg And College Pulse Launch Interactive College Student Political Polling Tool For The 2020 Presidential Election – PRNewswire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Chegg Inc (CHGG) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $4.54 million activity. Another trade for 81,270 shares valued at $2.86M was made by BROWN ANDREW J on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold CHGG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 139.63 million shares or 25.02% more from 111.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger Management owns 3.58M shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl reported 31,910 shares. State Street has 2.12M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Wisconsin-based Artisan Prns Lp has invested 0.16% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Jpmorgan Chase And has 0.01% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Bb&T Secs Lc invested in 34,023 shares. Gagnon Securities Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 7,565 shares in its portfolio. Principal Grp Inc holds 11,105 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Company accumulated 127,268 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Symphony Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.63% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Waddell & Reed invested in 0.07% or 783,642 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt holds 636,448 shares. Ranger LP accumulated 1.2% or 436,411 shares. Massachusetts-based Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Bluemountain Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0.09% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zix Corp. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 237,264 shares to 489,506 shares, valued at $3.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medidata Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 46,519 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 363,728 shares, and cut its stake in Lemaitre Vascular Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT).