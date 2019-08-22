Ranger Investment Management LP Position in Oxford Industries (OXM) Lowered by $5.82 Million; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Brown Advisory Securities Has Upped Its Position by $3.48 Million

Brown Advisory Securities Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 48.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc bought 34,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 106,006 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.73 million, up from 71,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $107.61. About 7.81M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Farrell Sees China Committed to Opening Up: TOPLive; 30/05/2018 – VODACOM MAY LOSE 1B RAND REV. AS CELL C MOVES TO MTN: JPMORGAN; 16/05/2018 – HELLOFRESH SE HFGG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 14 FROM EUR 13; 11/04/2018 – Proposal would Apply to JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs and other ‘GSIBs’; 09/04/2018 – MILLICOM MlCsdb.ST : JP MORGAN STARTS WITH UNDERWEIGHT, SKR 490 TARGET PRICE; 27/04/2018 – This earnings season is ‘about as good as it gets’: J.P. Morgan’s David Kelly; 11/05/2018 – Altice USA To Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 03/05/2018 – Quest Alliance and J.P. Morgan Launch Advanced Skills Program for ITI and Polytechnic Students; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO QTRLY ADJUSTED EXPENSE EXCLUDED FIRMWIDE LEGAL EXPENSE OF $70 MILLION; 15/05/2018 – 10-year Treasury yield can get to 4 percent before it punishes stocks: J.P. Morgan strategist

Ranger Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Oxford Industries Inc (OXM) by 32.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp sold 77,594 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.27% . The institutional investor held 160,940 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.11M, down from 238,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Oxford Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.31% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $69.2. About 162,986 shares traded. Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) has declined 19.91% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical OXM News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Oxford Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXM); 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC OXM.N FY SHR VIEW $4.59, REV VIEW $1.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZES 26% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 08/05/2018 – Oxford Industries Presenting at Conference May 23; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD BOARD AUTHORIZES 26% BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 21/03/2018 – Southern Tide Expands Brand’s Retail Footprint with Destination and Community in Mind; 08/05/2018 – OXFORD, Owner of Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide, Announces Participation in the B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries 4Q Adj EPS 93c; 28/03/2018 – Tommy Bahama Owner Oxford Industries Sees Sales, Profit Growth; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries Raises Dividend to 34c

Brown Advisory Securities Llc, which manages about $869.60M and $425.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7,033 shares to 30,573 shares, valued at $3.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWO) by 4,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,969 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold OXM shares while 41 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 15.55 million shares or 0.95% less from 15.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Box Inc. by 578,241 shares to 1.52M shares, valued at $29.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) by 25,357 shares in the quarter, for a total of 242,069 shares, and has risen its stake in J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF).

Analysts await Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to report earnings on September, 11. They expect $1.86 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.83 per share. OXM’s profit will be $31.66M for 9.30 P/E if the $1.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Oxford Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.08% EPS growth.