Ranger Investment Management LP Position in J & J Snack Foods (JJSF) Has Cut as Shares Rose; Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has Upped Stake in Childrens Pl (Call) (PLCE) as Valuation Declined

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Childrens Pl Inc (Call) (PLCE) by 72.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% . The hedge fund held 237,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.65 million, up from 137,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Childrens Pl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $78.79. About 170,184 shares traded. The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) has declined 19.15% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.15% the S&P500. Some Historical PLCE News: 17/05/2018 – Children’s Place 1Q Adj EPS $1.87; 17/05/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC PLCE.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.92 BLN TO $1.935 BLN; 20/03/2018 – The Children’s Place Announces License Agreement With China’s Zhejiang Semir Garment Co. Ltd; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC – SEES $125 MLN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IN 2018; 20/03/2018 – THE CHILDRENS PLACE INC – SIGNED EXCLUSIVE LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR GREATER CHINA MARKET, WITH ZHEJIANG SEMIR GARMENT CO. LTD, PARENT OF BALABALA; 17/05/2018 – Children’s Place Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – DJ Children’s Place Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLCE); 20/03/2018 – The Children’s Place Might Better Off With a Bigger Dividend, Fewer Buybacks — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – The Children’s Place to Webcast Review of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Results; 17/05/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC – 2018 GUIDANCE ASSUMES A COMPARABLE RETAIL SALES INCREASE OF APPROXIMATELY 3.5% TO 4.5%

Ranger Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in J & J Snack Foods (JJSF) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp sold 2,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.21% . The institutional investor held 239,180 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.50 million, down from 241,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in J & J Snack Foods for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $195.24. About 52,237 shares traded. J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) has risen 20.98% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.98% the S&P500. Some Historical JJSF News: 04/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King Today; 28/03/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 4; 15/03/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 US Demand for Snack Foods to Reach $93.2 Billion in 2022; 30/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods 2Q EPS 95c; 10/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Unveils New SOUR PATCH KIDS® Flavored Ice Pops; 29/03/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ J & J Snack Foods Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JJSF); 21/05/2018 – J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND; 17/04/2018 – J & J SNACK FOODS SCHEDULES SECOND QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13B and $7.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 180,000 shares to 55,000 shares, valued at $7.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc by 74,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 298,486 shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 27 investors sold PLCE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 20.88 million shares or 4.77% more from 19.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1492 Mgmt Limited Co holds 1.53% or 17,156 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company reported 190 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Principal Financial has 0.01% invested in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) for 130,361 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 6,372 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md accumulated 163,043 shares or 0% of the stock. Strs Ohio reported 34,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Company The invested 0% of its portfolio in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). Us Fincl Bank De reported 901 shares. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). 2,446 were accumulated by Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 466,345 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. 28,526 are owned by California Employees Retirement Systems. New York-based Gm Advisory Group Inc Inc has invested 0.09% in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). Arrowmark Colorado Holdg Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 75,000 shares in its portfolio.

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16 billion and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nve Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 14,378 shares to 58,168 shares, valued at $4.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mimecast Ltd by 198,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 860,164 shares, and has risen its stake in Allied Motion Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AMOT).

Analysts await J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 17.21% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.22 per share. JJSF’s profit will be $26.84M for 34.13 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.63 actual EPS reported by J & J Snack Foods Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.27% negative EPS growth.

