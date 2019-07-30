Ranger Investment Management LP Maintains Position in Nve (NVEC); Gilead Sciences Com (GILD) Holding Has Increased by Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (GILD) by 13.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc bought 11,797 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 97,705 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35 million, up from 85,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $67.87. About 5.12 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 19/03/2018 – Gilead at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 19/04/2018 – Good news for $GLPG $GILD $ABBV is that FDA sees thrombosis as a unique issue with $INCY $LLY baricitinib and not seen with other JAKi; 25/04/2018 – CAFC: GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. v. MERCK & CO., INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2302 – 2018-04-25; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – VIIV HEALTHCARE GAINS CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR JULUCA (DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE) IN EUROPE; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: No Patients in Biktarvy Treatment Arm Demonstrated Treatment-Emergent Resistance Through 48 Weeks; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS REPORT RESULTS W/ FILGOTINIB IN EQUATOR STUDY; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: Biktarvy Found to Be Non-Inferior to Abacavir-Containing Regimen in Virologically Suppressed Adults Living With HIV; 08/05/2018 – UK biotech firm Autolus joins CAR-T rush with Nasdaq IPO filing; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER JOHN MCHUTCHISON SPEAKS ON CALL; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – EPCLUSA IS FIRST PAN-GENOTYPIC HCV SINGLE TABLET REGIMEN (STR) APPROVED IN CHINA

Ranger Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Nve Corp (NVEC) by 10.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp bought 4,138 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,790 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29 million, up from 39,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Nve Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $335.34 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $69.2. About 23,739 shares traded. NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC) has declined 22.59% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.02% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ NVE Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVEC); 12/03/2018 NVE Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

