Ranger Investment Management LP Maintains Position in Covenant Transportation Group (CVTI); Shellback Capital LP Has Lifted Vail Resorts (MTN) Stake by $3.04 Million

Shellback Capital Lp increased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) by 101.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp bought 14,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 27,858 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.05 million, up from 13,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Vail Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $237.82. About 117,399 shares traded. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has declined 10.07% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTN News: 19/04/2018 – VAIL: N. AMER SEASON-TO-DATE TOTAL SKIER VISITS DOWN 1.9% Y/Y; 08/03/2018 – Vail Resorts 2Q EPS $5.67; 19/04/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – SEASON-TO-DATE TOTAL LIFT TICKET REVENUE AT COMPANY’S NORTH AMERICAN MOUNTAIN RESORTS, WAS UP 3.7%; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS 2Q REV. $734.6M, EST. $716.7M; 08/03/2018 – Vail Resorts Sees FY18 Resort Reported EBITDA $607M-$627; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – COMPANY IS NOW EXPECTING RESORT REPORTED EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN $607 MLN AND $627 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC MTN.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $247; 17/05/2018 – 15 Summer Dance Festivals, Saratoga to Vail; 18/05/2018 – Sage Outdoor Adventures to Open New River Outpost; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS – QTRLY NET INCOME INCLUDES 1-TIME, PROVISIONAL NET TAX BENEFIT RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM LEGISLATION, ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $64.6 MLN

Ranger Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Covenant Transportation Group (CVTI) by 11.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp bought 25,357 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.70% . The institutional investor held 242,069 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59M, up from 216,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Covenant Transportation Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.97M market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.03. About 41,701 shares traded. Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) has declined 41.88% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CVTI News: 16/05/2018 – PREMIER OIL PLC PMO.L – ANTICIPATES COVENANT LEVERAGE RATIO FALLING TO 3X EBITDA BY YEAR END, AND REDUCING FURTHER IN 2019; 19/04/2018 – ULTRA PETROLEUM – BANK GROUP APPROVED AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR STEP UP IN MAXIMUM NET LEVERAGE COVENANT TO 4.50 TIMES FROM JUNE 30; 23/05/2018 – CONNECTICUT WILL INCLUDE COVENANT TO LOCK IN FISCAL DISCIPLINE; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR: CreditWatch Reflects Likelihood We Will Lower Rating in the Next Mo if Moby Doesn’t Reach Agreement With Lenders to Expand Covenant Headroom; 19/03/2018 – Hammerson Rebuffs GBP4.88B Approach; Accrol to Breach Banking Covenant; 03/04/2018 – Covenant Capital Group Announces March 2018 Apartment Property Sales; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s: Covenant Quality Of North American High-yield Bonds Improves In February; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s: Loan Covenant Quality lndicator ends 2017 with weakest ever yearly score; 08/03/2018 – PREMIER OIL PLC – SIGNIFICANT COVENANT HEADROOM FORECAST BY YEAR-END; 19/03/2018 – Accrol Expects Breach of Covenant, Mulls Divestitures

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03M and $841.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Golden Entmt Inc by 45,177 shares to 238,398 shares, valued at $3.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 508,183 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 389,763 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold MTN shares while 96 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 36.76 million shares or 0.22% less from 36.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Autus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 11,649 shares. Bamco Inc Ny has 4.48% invested in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) for 4.86M shares. 2,857 are held by Shell Asset Com. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Signaturefd Limited Liability has invested 0% in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Moreover, Putnam Invests Lc has 0.17% invested in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Private Advisor Grp Ltd Co reported 2,763 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Oakworth has 0.01% invested in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) for 200 shares. 93,700 were reported by Land & Buildings Inv Mgmt Ltd Com. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 52,988 shares. Elk Creek Prns Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.36% stake. Blair William & Communication Il accumulated 0.19% or 144,273 shares. Bessemer holds 99 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 83,711 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.02% invested in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) for 4,679 shares.

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marten Transportltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 252,553 shares to 1.10M shares, valued at $19.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 87,605 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 530,056 shares, and cut its stake in Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.58, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold CVTI shares while 38 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 10.72 million shares or 4.86% more from 10.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru holds 163,376 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Qs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI). Parametric Port Associate reported 11,137 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Int Grp Inc holds 7,867 shares. Horrell Cap Management holds 31,167 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 19,005 shares. Wedge L Limited Partnership Nc holds 0.01% or 37,892 shares. State Street Corp invested 0% in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI). Aqr Ltd Liability invested in 212,372 shares or 0% of the stock. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management accumulated 0% or 12,300 shares. Weiss Multi stated it has 35,653 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI). Jacobs Levy Equity Management invested 0.01% in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI). Financial Bank Of America De holds 69,995 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ajo LP owns 142,563 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.