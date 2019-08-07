Ranger Investment Management LP Lowered Zix Corp. (ZIXI) Stake by $1.42 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Codexis (CDXS) Valuation Declined, First Light Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding

Ranger Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Zix Corp. (ZIXI) by 32.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp sold 237,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.89% . The institutional investor held 489,506 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37M, down from 726,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Zix Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $466.32 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.64% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $8.4. About 403,434 shares traded. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 70.60% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 23/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Zix Acquires Seattle-Based Erado To Expand Its Unified Archiving, EDiscovery And Compliance Solutions; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Rev $69M-$70.5M; 03/04/2018 – ZIX BUYS SEATTLE-BASED ERADO TO EXPAND UNIFIED ARCHIVING,; 21/03/2018 New ZixCorp Channel with Progress Distribution and Proact IT Group AB to Help UK and European Enterprises Comply with New GDPR Rules; 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q Adj EPS 7c; 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q EPS 4c; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Adj EPS 30c; 22/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24

First Light Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Codexis Inc (CDXS) by 31.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc sold 335,599 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.08% . The institutional investor held 723,760 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.86 million, down from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Codexis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $900.43 million market cap company. The stock decreased 12.74% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.82. About 391,305 shares traded or 7.69% up from the average. Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) has risen 37.09% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CDXS News: 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC CDXS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $60 MLN TO $63 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Codexis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDXS); 09/04/2018 – Codexis at H.C. Wainwright NASH Investor Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Porton Pharma Solutions and Codexis Launch Global Partnership; 08/03/2018 – Codexis 4Q Adj EPS 6c; 23/04/2018 – CODEXIS TO LICENSE CORE ELEMENTS OF BIOCATALYST TECH TO PORTON

More notable recent Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Monday Option Activity: ZIXI, GLNG, BAC – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zix Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Zix (ZIXI) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) were released by: Profitconfidential.com and their article: “This $6 Tech Stock Has Serious Upside Potential – Profit Confidential” published on January 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Preview: Zix (ZIXI) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 12 investors sold ZIXI shares while 44 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 36.10 million shares or 3.36% less from 37.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.63M are owned by Legal And General Grp Inc Public Ltd Company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 87,352 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 3.79 million shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can owns 16,453 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors owns 12,900 shares. Arrowstreet Lp owns 644,949 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Martingale Asset Management Lp reported 0.01% stake. Brown Advisory Inc holds 0% or 13,660 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Llc holds 0% or 220,206 shares in its portfolio. 96,638 were reported by Marshall Wace Llp. Fosun Limited owns 17,000 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI).

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) by 1.75 million shares to 3.00 million shares, valued at $22.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) by 77,032 shares in the quarter, for a total of 733,451 shares, and has risen its stake in Medpace Holdings Inc..

Analysts await Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.08 EPS, down 14.29% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by Codexis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% EPS growth.

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73M and $769.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 33,177 shares to 763,403 shares, valued at $25.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuvectra Corp by 175,616 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.34 million shares, and has risen its stake in Intersect Ent Inc (NASDAQ:XENT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.76, from 1.85 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 16 investors sold CDXS shares while 38 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 40.50 million shares or 1.95% more from 39.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Light Asset Mngmt Lc has 723,760 shares for 1.93% of their portfolio. Farallon Capital Mgmt Ltd Co holds 1.25M shares. Lord Abbett & Co Limited Liability Co has 1.71 million shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Prelude Cap Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 25,476 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Putnam holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) for 212,455 shares. Citigroup holds 18,146 shares. 199,287 were reported by Eam Invsts Limited. California Employees Retirement reported 0% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Gp One Trading Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) for 114 shares. Utd Automobile Association owns 0% invested in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) for 16,441 shares. Voya Investment Ltd holds 0% or 20,652 shares. Stifel Corp invested in 0.05% or 876,152 shares. Conestoga Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) for 18,170 shares. Oak Ridge Investments Limited reported 0.4% stake. Howe & Rusling reported 5,055 shares stake.