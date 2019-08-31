Ranger Investment Management LP Lowered Its Saia (SAIA) Holding by $4.83 Million; Energy Fuels (UUUU) Stock Price Declined While Old West Investment Management Lifted Its Stake

Old West Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) by 98.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc bought 1.04 million shares as the company’s stock declined 38.51% . The hedge fund held 2.09M shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96M, up from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Energy Fuels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $177.11 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.29% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $1.825. About 930,134 shares traded. Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEMKT:UUUU) has declined 37.46% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.46% the S&P500. Some Historical UUUU News: 12/03/2018 Energy Fuels Appoints Barbara a. Filas as a Director; 09/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC EFR.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$3.85 FROM C$3.75; 15/05/2018 – Global X Funds Holdings in Energy Fuels, Inc; 08/05/2018 – Energy Fuels To Resume Vanadium Production at Its White Mesa Mill in 2018; 08/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC – EXPECTS TO RECOVER “SIGNIFICANT” QUANTITIES OF CURRENTLY DISSOLVED VANADIUM FROM POND SOLUTIONS AT COMPANY’S WHITE MESA MILL; 23/04/2018 – DJ ENERGY FUELS INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFR); 29/03/2018 – Energy Fuels Achieves Major Environmental Milestone at Its Alta Mesa Uranium Project in Texas; 03/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Closes Sale of Non-Core Uranium Properties in Wyoming; 30/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Announces Election of Directors and Results of Shareholder Meeting; 03/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC UUUU.A – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.14

Ranger Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Saia Inc. (SAIA) by 19.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp sold 79,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.63% . The institutional investor held 322,020 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.68M, down from 401,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Saia Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $85.54. About 242,363 shares traded or 15.89% up from the average. Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has risen 4.02% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIA News: 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q EPS 80C, EST. 72C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Saia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAIA); 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q REV. $393M, EST. $383.0M; 23/03/2018 Saia Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Saia to Relocate New Jersey Terminal; 01/05/2018 – Saia Opens Second Seattle-area Terminal; 27/04/2018 – Saia Inc. 1Q Net Income Doubles; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Saia 1Q EPS 80c; 27/04/2018 – Saia 1Q Rev $392.8M

More notable recent Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “President Trump Announces that the Significant Challenges Facing U.S. Uranium Mining Are a National Security Issue – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Investorintel.com with their article: “Energy Fuels set to become the world’s newest vanadium producer. – InvestorIntel” published on December 03, 2018, Juniorminingnetwork.com published: “Energy Fuels Resumes Vanadium Production; Launches Initiatives to Boost Readiness for Potential Uranium Market Improvement; Provides 2019 Guidance – Junior Mining Network” on January 07, 2019. More interesting news about Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) were released by: Investorintel.com and their article: “Energy Fuels moves to resume vanadium production – InvestorIntel” published on September 07, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Energy Fuels Announces Q2-2019 Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40M and $276.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intrepid Potash Inc (NYSE:IPI) by 375,129 shares to 933,487 shares, valued at $3.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 81,737 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 377,720 shares, and cut its stake in Tesla Motors Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA).

More notable recent Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Saia to Announce First Quarter 2019 Results on May 1, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on April 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Saia Reports First Quarter Earnings per Share of $0.85 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Saia Relocates Pennsylvania Terminal Nasdaq:SAIA – GlobeNewswire” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PAYC, TIF, SAIA – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Saia Provides Second Quarter LTL Operating Data – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Utah Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 5,720 shares to 55,536 shares, valued at $4.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intricon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) by 29,942 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,377 shares, and has risen its stake in Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD).