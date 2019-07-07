Ranger Investment Management LP Lifted Position in Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) by $12.28 Million as Shares Rose; Dearborn Partners Increases Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR)

Dearborn Partners Llc increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc bought 5,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 119,021 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.34M, up from 113,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Financial Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $132.45. About 560,215 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 3.98% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 79C; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Rev $1.07B; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q EPS 90c; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge Secures Industry-Leading Blockchain Patent for Proxy Processing and Repo Agreements; 14/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00; 10/04/2018 – VP Carey Disposes 47 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 07/03/2018 – Broadridge to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 24/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 31/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Broadridge Financial Solutions, Pacific Ethanol, MAG Silver, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Camping Wor

Ranger Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) by 140.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp bought 1.75 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.00 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.67 million, up from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Callon Petroleum Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.01% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $6.49. About 3.18M shares traded. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 41.52% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 06/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Amends $2B Credit Facility, Changes Include Extenting Maturity One Year to May 2023 and Increasing Borrowing Base; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO – THE AMENDMENT EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT FACILITY BY ONE YEAR TO MAY 25, 2023; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO FUND ACQUISITION WITH EQUITY OFFERING PROCEEDS; 14/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum 1Q Rev $127.4M; 31/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Launch of $300 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Offering; 04/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 11; 30/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Co Announces Closing of Common Stk Offering and Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 21/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Broadridge Financial Solutions Climbed 13.9% in April – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Participation in Investor Communications Japan’s (ICJ) Proxy Platform Surpasses 1,000 Listed Companies Ahead of Proxy Season – PRNewswire” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Broadridge Financial Acquires Rockall For Collateral Management – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Form 8-K BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL For: Jul 01 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,215 shares to 185,782 shares, valued at $21.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 46,519 shares to 363,728 shares, valued at $26.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.