Ranger Investment Management LP Lifted Its Skyline Champion (SKY) Stake; Odey Asset Management Group LTD Raised Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Stake by $1.33 Million as Market Value Rose

Ranger Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) by 32.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp bought 325,270 shares as the company's stock rose 35.14% . The institutional investor held 1.32M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.01M, up from 989,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Skyline Champion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $30.69. About 437,146 shares traded. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has risen 3.15% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought 23,828 shares as the company's stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 441,658 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.06 million, up from 417,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $58.63. About 6.18M shares traded or 7.72% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 20,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $2.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) by 4.04M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 591,000 shares, and cut its stake in T Mobile Us Inc Com (NYSE:TMUS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.91 in 2019Q1.

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16 billion and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 78,740 shares to 219,135 shares, valued at $18.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simulations Plus Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 62,866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 361,603 shares, and cut its stake in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN).

